Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Express News Quiz: John Wick 4, WPL auctions & a year of the Russia-Ukraine war

This week’s news quiz is tougher than usual. How well do you think you’ll do?

Express News Quiz john wick 4 wpl auctionsCatch up on the news with 10 questions on India and the world, released every Friday.
Listen to this article
Welcome back to our news quiz! As an Express reader, you’ve proven week after week that you have what it takes to keep track of major headlines. But what if we go hyperlocal? What if we delve into the ‘whys’, instead of just the ‘whats’? Using a group of 10 elevated trivia questions, that is what this week’s quiz will test you on.

To get your final score, make sure to attempt everything. A list below the quiz box will have the meaning of your results. Good luck, and see you on the other side!

> 50-100: The average score. You have potential.

> 100-150: Certified smart cookie.

> 150-200: A know-it-all, worthy of the badge.

> Over 200: You’re coming for my job, and I don’t like it.

Not into quizzes? 

Try our daily sudoku, or one of our themed crosswords:

Easy | Bheja Fry: On Indian Food

Medium | ‘Way of the Vagabond’: On Travel

Hard | Big B Puzzle: On Amitabh Bachchan

For more brainy fun, you can follow @iepuzzles on Instagram.

First published on: 17-02-2023 at 21:13 IST
