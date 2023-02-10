scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Express News Quiz: On Harry Potter, Adani row & Kareena as Black Widow

Have you kept track of the week’s biggest events? Test your recall with our news quiz.

Catch up on India and the world, with 10 questions released every Friday.
This week’s quiz almost turned into a 30-question game, given the number of top-notch stories swimming online. Somehow, we’ve somehow managed to narrow the topics down to ten, covering every unmissable headline you ought to know about. How well do you think you’ll do?

Today’s Quiz Tips: Look for clues in the wording, and solve each question quickly to get the highest score. To skip questions, tap on the circled numbers. Your result will appear once you’ve attempted everything. Good luck, and see you on the other side!

Here’s what your score means:

> 0-50: Frankly, a red flag. Start reading from our app!

> 50-100: The average score. But you have potential.

> 100-150: Certified smart cookie.

> 150-200: A know-it-all, worthy of the badge.

> Over 200: You’re coming for my job, and I don’t like it.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 21:21 IST
