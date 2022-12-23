scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

Express News Quiz: Harry Styles, IPL auctions and the Oscars shortlist

Play catch-up with 10 news-y questions on India and the world, released every Friday.

Express News Quiz harry styles ipl auction rr naatu oscars shortlistTrivia lords, assemble.
We might be feeling the lazy holiday spirit, but this week’s news cycle has been anything but. An AI onslaught, new sports records, the 95th Oscars (India has four entries!) and the possible repeat of a fashion faux pas has kept reporters on their toes, in what promises to be a spicy ending for 2022. 

As usual, our news quiz has 10 questions, and your goal is to solve them in the fastest time possible. To get your final score, make sure to attempt everything. A score list below the quiz will have the meaning of your results.

Good luck, and see you on the other side!

Last Week’s Game | Lara Croft, Rahul Gandhi and a week of killer science

Here’s what your score means:

0-50: Frankly, a red flag. Time to start reading the paper.

50-100: The average score. Not bad, but you might need our app notifications

100-150: Certified smart cookie. 

150-200: A know-it-all, worthy of the badge.

Over 200: You’re coming for my job, and I don’t like it. 

Not into quizzes? Try our themed crossword puzzles, like the ones on Indian cinema, history, horror or Amitabh Bachchan. More math-minded folks might enjoy our daily sudoku instead.

For more brainy fun, follow @iepuzzles on Instagram.

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 07:54:05 pm
