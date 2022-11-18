scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

Express News Quiz: 65th Grammys, Djokovic and a dash of royalty

How well do you remember the week’s biggest stories? Take our news quiz to find out.

news quiz banner showing anoushka shankar at grammys and novak djokovic12 questions on India and the world, released every weekend. (Representative image)

It’s Friday, which means it’s time to catch up on the week’s biggest headlines. Naturally, we haven’t included the elephant in the room, so today’s set will lean more towards pop culture and the media. You’ll easily sail through if you follow both.

To get your final score, make sure to attempt everything. A score breakdown below the quiz box will tell you the meaning of your results. 

Good luck, and see you on the other side!

Here’s what your score means:

  • 0 to 50: Red flag. Time to start reading the paper.
  • 50 to 100: The average score. Not bad, but you should turn on our app notifications.
  • 100 to 150: Certified smart cookie.
  • 150 to 200: A know-it-all, worthy of the badge.
  • Over 200: You’re coming for my job, and I don’t like it.

Not into quizzes? Try our themed crossword puzzles, like the ones on Indian cinema, history, horror or Amitabh Bachchan. More math-minded folks might enjoy our daily sudoku instead.

For more brainy fun, follow @iepuzzles on Instagram.

First published on: 18-11-2022 at 05:40:45 pm
