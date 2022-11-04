scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 04, 2022

Express News Quiz: Elon Musk, Gujarat polls and something cheesy

How well do you remember this week's biggest stories? Take our news quiz to find out.

indian express weekly news quiz showing elon musk priyanka chopraPlay catch-up with 12 questions on India and the world. (Representative image)

Total Recall isn’t just a cult 90s flick, but a very real possibility of how you can fare on this quiz. 

Starting today, The Indian Express will be publishing a weekly news quiz every Friday. Covering most topics under the sun (except, perhaps, math), it will have 12 questions to help you catch up on the week’s most important and interesting stories. 

Ready to start playing? Consider these three tips before you dive in:

> Each question has clues to help you work out the solution. We want you to enjoy the process of thinking hard, so don’t give up too quick.

> For answers that need to be typed out, the no. of words/letters have been stated in the question. Read this carefully.

> Want to make things competitive? Tap on the blue ‘Play Together’ icon to play live against a friend.

A commendable score will be anything above 150. Good luck, and see you on the other side!

More from our new section, Express Puzzles & Games:

Play | Cinema Crossword, on the Indian industry

Play | Quiz on Womanhood: Challenges, Changemakers

Play | World’s Oldest Crossword, from 1913

Play | History Crossword, on India’s Independence Movement

For event alerts and bite-sized brainy fun, follow @iepuzzles on Instagram.

First published on: 04-11-2022 at 07:59:33 pm
