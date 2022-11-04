Express News Quiz: Elon Musk, Gujarat polls and something cheesy

Total Recall isn’t just a cult 90s flick, but a very real possibility of how you can fare on this quiz.

Starting today, The Indian Express will be publishing a weekly news quiz every Friday. Covering most topics under the sun (except, perhaps, math), it will have 12 questions to help you catch up on the week’s most important and interesting stories.

Ready to start playing? Consider these three tips before you dive in:

> Each question has clues to help you work out the solution. We want you to enjoy the process of thinking hard, so don’t give up too quick.

> For answers that need to be typed out, the no. of words/letters have been stated in the question. Read this carefully.

> Want to make things competitive? Tap on the blue ‘Play Together’ icon to play live against a friend.

A commendable score will be anything above 150. Good luck, and see you on the other side!

