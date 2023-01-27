scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Advertisement

Express News Quiz: Dinosaurs, Hindenburg, and other disasters

Do you remember the week’s biggest headlines? Take our news quiz to find out!

express news quiz gautam adani hindenburg oscar nominees dinosaur fossils euthanasiaCatch up on India and the world, with 10 questions released every Friday.

Dinosaurs, financial fraud and the end of one’s life—this week’s news quiz tackles some interesting, but potentially heavy topics. To lighten the mix, we’ve kept out political questions, and replaced it with a sprinkling of trivia on the arts. How well do you think you’ll do?

Quiz Tips: The quicker you solve, the higher your score. Tap on the circled numbers to skip any difficult questions. Your final result will appear once you’ve attempted everything. Good luck, and see you on the other side!

Last Week’s Quiz | Wrestler’s protests, BAFTAs and the Supreme Court

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Replacing addresses with three words… the world of What3words
Replacing addresses with three words… the world of What3words
Delhi Confidential: Pro-public on Republic Day
Delhi Confidential: Pro-public on Republic Day
Meet the woman who found name missing from voter list in UP — and took th...
Meet the woman who found name missing from voter list in UP — and took th...
At DGP meet, officers flag Islamist, Hindutva outfits in radicalisation
At DGP meet, officers flag Islamist, Hindutva outfits in radicalisation

Here’s what your score means:

> 0-50: Frankly, a red flag. Start reading from our app!

> 50-100: The average score—you have hidden potential.

> 100-150: Certified smart cookie.

> 150-200: A know-it-all, worthy of the badge.

> Over 200: Stop trying to steal my job.

Not into quizzes? 

Try our daily sudoku, or one of our themed crosswords:

Easy | Bheja Fry: On Indian Food

Medium | ‘Way of the Vagabond’: On Travel

Hard | Big B Puzzle: On Amitabh Bachchan

For quizzes, crosswords, sudoku and contest news, follow @iepuzzles on Instagram.

First published on: 27-01-2023 at 18:00 IST
Next Story

M K Stalin, the friendly neighbourhood Chief Minister

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close