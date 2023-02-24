Express News Quiz: Climate change, Carnaval & Elections 2023

Innovations, new beginnings and a few teary endings are what will tentpole this week’s new quiz. As usual, you’ll be given 10 trivia questions surrounding recent events, with the aim of recapping news as well as stimulating your curiosity. Are you ready?

Solving tips: To see your final score, make sure to attempt everything. The score factors in your time, so do skip difficult questions for the end. Good luck, and see you on the other side!

Here’s what your score means:

> 0-50: Frankly, a red flag. Start reading from our app!

> 50-100: The average score. But you have potential.

> 100-150: Certified smart cookie.

> 150-200: A know-it-all, worthy of the badge.

> Over 200: You’re coming for my job, and I don’t like it.

Not into quizzes?

Try our daily sudoku, or one of our themed crosswords:

Easy | Bheja Fry: On Indian Food

Medium | ‘Way of the Vagabond’: On Travel

Hard | Big B Puzzle: On Amitabh Bachchan

For more brainy fun, you can follow @iepuzzles on Instagram.