Friday, Nov 11, 2022

Express News Quiz: Black Panther 2, Virat Kohli & a busy Supreme Court

How well do you know this week’s biggest stories? Take our news quiz to find out.

indian express news quiz showing virat kohli black panther letitia wright on a pink backgroundPlay catch-up with 12 questions on India and the world, released every Friday.

It’s been a week of surprises in politics, sports and showbiz—and you might remember more than you think. Test your recall with our Friday news quiz, with 12 questions for all and sundry. Again, nothing with math, but there is a numerical question this time that might stump some of you.

To get your final score, make sure to attempt everything. And do take it slow, or you might miss some of the clues. A scoring list below the quiz box has the meaning of your results.

Good luck, and see you on the other side!

Here’s what your score means:

  • 0-50: Frankly, a red flag. Time to start reading the paper.
  • 50-100: The average score. Not bad, but you might want to turn on our app notifications.
  • 100-150: Certified smart cookie.
  • 150-200: A know-it-all, worthy of the badge. You should try quizzing.
  • Over 200: You’re coming for my job, and I don’t like it.

Not into quizzes? Try our themed crossword puzzles, like the ones on Indian cinema, history, horror or Amitabh Bachchan. More math-minded folks might enjoy our daily sudoku instead.

