Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Express News Quiz: Avatar 2, FIFA, Himachal & Google’s surprise toppers

How well do you remember the week’s biggest stories?

Express News QuizPlay catch-up with 12 questions on India and the world, released every Friday.

AI art and chat tools dominated social media this week, but so did a lot else. In case you missed December’s biggest headlines so far, our Friday news quiz should get you up to speed. As usual, we have 12 questions on a range of topics, and you can play solo or with friends.

If a question seems too difficult, you can skip and return to it later. To get your final score, make sure to attempt everything. A score list below the quiz has the meaning of your results. 

Good luck, and see you on the other side!

Play Last Week’s Quiz | Volcanoes, Vicky Kaushal, and digital India’s new offerings

Here’s what your score means:

0-50: Frankly, a red flag. Time to start reading the paper.

50-100: The average score. Not bad, but you might want to turn on our app notifications

100-150: Certified smart cookie. 

150-200: A know-it-all, worthy of the badge.

Over 200: You’re coming for my job and I don’t like it. 

First published on: 09-12-2022 at 07:39:59 pm
