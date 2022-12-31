scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

Express News Quiz: 2022’s Biggest Moments, Revisited

We know you know the year's biggest headlines. But do you have an eye for detail? Take our news quiz to find out.

express news quiz 2022 recap russia ukraine war kantara messi fifa world cup cop27 pasooriRecap 2022 with our final news quiz, with 10 questions on India and the world.
Week after week, you’ve solved our Friday news quiz with elan. Naturally, we couldn’t let the last weekend of 2022 go by without a throwback to your excellent trivia chops.

This year has been a grim one for news, with headlines on health and politics taking the lion’s share, overshadowing many positive stories. The FIFA World Cup, which tends to be a bright spot in the most difficult of years, was also in a quagmire. However, we also learned to hold onto hope wherever we could find it: for example, did you know 2022 had several scientific breakthroughs?

Our final news quiz this year features 10 questions inspired from a complex year. To get your final score, make sure to attempt everything. Happy solving.

This story is part of Express Puzzles & Games, which does daily crosswords, sudoku and a weekly quiz. Sign up to start playing, and follow @iepuzzles for updates!

First published on: 31-12-2022 at 21:33 IST
