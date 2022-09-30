scorecardresearch
Dussehra Quiz: Our infinite tussle with good & evil

A culture quiz with 14 questions that’ll either make you go ‘heavens, no’ or ‘hell yes!'

The eyes of Maa Durga, contrasted with the tearful eyes of Lucifer in Cabanel's 'Fallen Angel' paintingBalance, duality, grey areas: this culture quiz is home to it all.

The inspiration for this quiz came from a book about the dead.

No shady business, dear reader. I’m talking about The Devil’s Atlas, Edward Brooke-Hitching’s wonderful work that I happened to find at a store recently. The timing couldn’t have been better — I was heading to Kolkata for Durga Puja, already musing over how the goddess’ battle with darkness would take form in pandals across the city. The Atlas became my in-flight read, a spicy guide taking me through afterlife beliefs and ideas of various cultures about morality.

Truth be told, it’s one of those books that gets you a little uncomfortable, but also curious. I’m not one to say no to strange trains of thought, and eventually found myself down a Wikipedia rabbit hole at 3am. This quiz is the result of that experience, captured in 14 funda-rich questions to give you some food for thought about the dual nature of light and darkness. Some questions have been kept MCQ-style, while others need the answer to be typed out. Read everything carefully to work out the solutions.

You can start playing the quiz below. Good luck!

This story is part of our new Puzzles & Games section, which will soon have quizzes. Subscribe to enjoy daily puzzles, and follow @iepuzzles for more brainy fun.

First published on: 30-09-2022 at 05:30:32 pm
