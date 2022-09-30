Dussehra Quiz: Our infinite tussle with good & evil

The inspiration for this quiz came from a book about the dead.

No shady business, dear reader. I’m talking about The Devil’s Atlas, Edward Brooke-Hitching’s wonderful work that I happened to find at a store recently. The timing couldn’t have been better — I was heading to Kolkata for Durga Puja, already musing over how the goddess’ battle with darkness would take form in pandals across the city. The Atlas became my in-flight read, a spicy guide taking me through afterlife beliefs and ideas of various cultures about morality.

Truth be told, it’s one of those books that gets you a little uncomfortable, but also curious. I’m not one to say no to strange trains of thought, and eventually found myself down a Wikipedia rabbit hole at 3am. This quiz is the result of that experience, captured in 14 funda-rich questions to give you some food for thought about the dual nature of light and darkness. Some questions have been kept MCQ-style, while others need the answer to be typed out. Read everything carefully to work out the solutions.

You can start playing the quiz below. Good luck!

