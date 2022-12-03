DPS Pune crowned National Crossword Champions for 2022

Solving cryptic crosswords is like decrypting code: you need an eye for patterns, and oodles of patience. Most solvers start young, led into this world by parents or newspapers. But a third gateway has been the ‘CCCC’, the famed inter-school crossword contest. At its Grand Finale today, Kuhu Goel and Ashish M. from DPS Pune became National Crossword Champions once again, with the silver and bronze positions going to Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Public School, Hyderabad and Notre Dame Academy, Patna, respectively.

2022’s National Crossword Champions Ashish M. and Kuhu Goel (centre, back), flanked by the runner-up team (left) and second runners-up (right). (Source: Extra-C) 2022’s National Crossword Champions Ashish M. and Kuhu Goel (centre, back), flanked by the runner-up team (left) and second runners-up (right). (Source: Extra-C)

The biggest contest of its kind in India, the CCCC kicked off this year with a pan-India online round. Based on its scores, 32 school teams made it to the Grand Finale in New Delhi, which had a written prelims and an online Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) round. From here, the top 12 moved to the quarter finals, the top 6 to the semis, and the top 3 to the finals.

The winners and the other contestants were awarded prizes by guests of honour such as Sunil Barthwal, IAS, Secretary (Commerce), Govt of India; Sanjay Kumar, IAS, Secretary (Education), Govt of India; G. Asok Kumar, IAS, Director NMCG; and A K Ambastha, IFS, Member, Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission.

Vivek Kumar Singh, who is Bihar’s Development Commissioner and an avid crossword solver, was also present at the event as the chief mentor.

But what exactly are cryptic crosswords?

Cryptics look exactly like your regular daily crossword puzzle, except that every clue is a word puzzle which must be solved before you can fill in the answer on the grid. The clues often have puns, anagrams, and references, with puzzle setters having their own writing style that players must get used to. It’s a tango of sorts between setter and solver, with players trying to figure out the intent behind each clue.

The top 3 teams in the CCCC Grand Finale, held at Delhi’s YMCA Auditorium. This was the tenth edition of the contest. (Source: Ashish M.) The top 3 teams in the CCCC Grand Finale, held at Delhi’s YMCA Auditorium. This was the tenth edition of the contest. (Source: Ashish M.)

“Our favourite clue was the last one in the grand finale, which helped us win the contest,” shares winner Ashish, who is in class 11 along with teammate Kuhu. “The clue was ‘One from the Arctic in the ski mountain’. The answer was ESKIMO, which is a word hidden in ‘th E SKI MO untain’”. This was the duo’s second win at the CCCC—they also won in 2021—and as a long-time solver, Ashish feels cryptics can be quite logical. “It may seem hard at first, but there are certain conventions which make it easier to solve the clues. If you keep practicing different sets, you can surely master it.”

CCCC’s crossword clues were set by Ramki Krishnan, who is six-time champion of the Indian Crossword League. Here’s a look at the grid and clues he set for the written round of the contest:

Cryptic crossword grid at the CCCC, solved by the team from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Public School, Cryptic crossword grid at the CCCC, solved by the team from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Public School, Hyderabad . Its clues are in the photo below. (Source: Extra-C).

Cryptic crossword clues for horizontal words (Across) and vertical words (Down) on the grid. Each clue is a word puzzle which participants had to crack. (Source: Extra-C) Cryptic crossword clues for horizontal words (Across) and vertical words (Down) on the grid. Each clue is a word puzzle which participants had to crack. (Source: Extra-C)

How to register for 2023’s contest

Extra-C, a civil body in Patna, is the organisation behind the CCCC, the Indian Crossword League, as well as NICE, which was an inter-college crossword contest that debuted this year. You can keep an eye on their website, crypticsingh.com, for updates on all of these events for 2023.

For reminders, you can follow @iepuzzles on Instagram, which is The Indian Express' hub for game news and event alerts from the world of crosswords, sudoku and quizzing.