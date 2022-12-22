We don’t need to wax poetic about ChatGPT’s skills — the world’s already seen it in action, churning out compelling essays, ‘inspirational’ LinkedIn posts and even phishing emails for hackers. The AI is poised to replace the entire content writing industry, and there’s a nagging question on every writer’s mind: what can’t it do?

One of the answers, it turns out, is making a good word game. Specifically, a crossword puzzle.

Crosswords aren’t easy things to build—apart from the actual ‘crossing’ (interconnecting) of words, setters have to keep the following things in mind:

Are the solutions guessable? Are the clues crisp, intriguing and fun? Is the trivia in the clues timely, memorable and accurate? Does the grid look good, and more importantly, is it full? Is the grid symmetrical?

An AI could potentially get the game’s ‘logic’ based parts right, i.e. making sure the words connect, and that the solutions are well-known English words. But points 2 to 5 rely entirely on a crossword setter’s creativity and judgment, which can take months to build. So when we tested out ChatGPT’s puzzle-making skills, this is exactly what it struggled with.

In our first prompt, we gave ChatGPT the benefit of the doubt, requesting for a simple puzzle with the assumption that it knows how crosswords are written. This is what it replied:

ChatGPT’s first try at making a crossword. The clues are too long, and, well, too boring. The AI also ignored our 6-word rule. ChatGPT’s first try at making a crossword. The clues are too long, and, well, too boring. The AI also ignored our 6-word rule.

Since it’s a conversational chatbot—you can talk back and forth—we poked it, asking why it didn’t follow instructions. This was the next reply:

ChatGPT’s second attempt: a little better, but still quite bland. The word length it hinted at for each clue was completely wrong. ChatGPT’s second attempt: a little better, but still quite bland. The word length it hinted at for each clue was completely wrong.

Progress! But there was no improvement on the nature of the clues. We then played ping-pong with its choices for a while, asking the AI to improve the experience: ‘write short, funny clues’; ‘write punny, memorable clues’; ‘write clues where 50% have pop-culture references’; and, in a moment of desperation, ‘write clues that aren’t boring and go against your instincts’.

None of this stuck, and after a while, the bot stopped responding entirely. We took it as a sign from the universe to stop, and just accept whatever we’d gotten so far. And voila, here’s the final result—a chaotic, half-full grid that ignores factual accuracy, entertainment value and the desire for any kind of creativity. But hey, at least it’s playable:

Spoiler Alert: read this ONLY after you’re done playing

If you had to rely entirely on the AI’s clues, we’re sure you’re annoyed by now, as a lot of the clues were too vague or had misinformation.

For example, ChatGPT clued OSTRICH as a ‘large carnivorous flightless bird from NZ’. They’re actually omnivores from Africa. New Zealand once did have an ostrich-like bird — the moa — but they went extinct after humans arrived near the 13th century.

For 16-Down, BEACH, the clue mentioned a pool. Also misleading. We’re sure you can spot a lot more of these bad eggs, but this one truly took the cake. ‘Small four-legged animal with long ears’ — how is this PIG, and not RABBIT?!

We can’t predict what’s coming next. But for now, it’s clear that crossword setters: 1 and AI: 0

