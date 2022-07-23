Yuu Asaka’s puzzles look simple, but sneakily break all the rules

July 23, 2022 12:52:26 pm
Jigsaw puzzles come with an unspoken assumption. Whether you’re playing with 500 pieces or 5,000, the objective is to piece together a pretty picture and enjoy that satisfying moment of completion. Right?
Well, Yuu Asaka would disagree. A cult puzzle designer, Asaka is part of a new breed of creators who are upturning the idea of what a jigsaw puzzle ‘should’ be.
In a jigsaw, you assume the goal is to interlock all pieces perfectly to make a picture. You also assume it will have four corner pieces. But in Asaka’s games, the rules are more rudimentary: make everything fit. And in his most famous creation, Jigsaw Puzzle 29, there are five corner pieces that must fit into a square tray:
What now? Well, you push yourself to solve what sounds impossible.
Subscriber Only Stories
Asaka’s creations encourage creative and unconventional thinking to reach the solution. Hobbyist solvers say that Jigsaw 29 is one of the hardest, most infuriating puzzles in the world. It can take 15+ hours to finish, which isn’t exactly everyone’s idea of a good time.
But for those who do love games that push their mind more than their computer’s GPU, Asaka has kept on delivering, with a whole line of elegant and complex jigsaw puzzles:
Puzzle-solving as a hobby picked up steam during the coronavirus pandemic, as more people found themselves bored and isolated at home. A growing market now exists for tricky puzzles for adults, led by creators like Asaka, who want to promote offbeat ideation and heightened problem-solving skills through entertainment.
Does this sound like something you’d want to try? Let us know on our community page, @iepuzzles on Instagram!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Puzzles And Games News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian ArmyPremium
Wrist assured, Pant & Yadav will ensure Kohli, Sharma won't be missed
This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messyPremium
Leher Kala writes: Lalit, Sushmita and usPremium
Latest News
Mamata close aide Partha Chatterjee, Bengal minister who is in eye of SSC scam storm
RBI Grade B Phase II Admit Card released: How to download
CJI NV Ramana: ‘Media running kangaroo courts… taking democracy backwards’
Uddhav Thackeray never told me not to step up security for Eknath Shinde: Dilip Walse-Patil
Chennai to host children’s literary fest from August 6
John Wick Chapter 4 teaser: Keanu Reeves meets his match in Donnie Yen, fans can’t wait to watch their showdown
Jonathan Trott takes over as Afghanistan head coach before Ireland series
Gujarat This Week: Play by Makarand Deshpande, four-day art exhibition and a home concert
Beijing court rules against woman who wanted to freeze eggs
Airport fashion: Janhvi Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan, celebs keep it casually fashionable
Jharkhand Tourism Policy to be launched by CM Hemant Soren today
EC takes note of fight over Shiv Sena symbol, seeks submissions by Aug 8