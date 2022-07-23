scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 23, 2022

Yuu Asaka’s puzzles look simple, but sneakily break all the rules

The Japanese designer’s difficult creations have been pushing players to think out of the box

Written by Nayanika Mukherjee | New Delhi |
July 23, 2022 12:52:26 pm
yuu asaka puzzle designer with his game 'jigsaw puzzle 29'Old-school brain games are getting a new lease on life. (Source: puzzlescore.com)

Jigsaw puzzles come with an unspoken assumption. Whether you’re playing with 500 pieces or 5,000, the objective is to piece together a pretty picture and enjoy that satisfying moment of completion. Right?

Well, Yuu Asaka would disagree. A cult puzzle designer, Asaka is part of a new breed of creators who are upturning the idea of what a jigsaw puzzle ‘should’ be. 

In a jigsaw, you assume the goal is to interlock all pieces perfectly to make a picture. You also assume it will have four corner pieces. But in Asaka’s games, the rules are more rudimentary: make everything fit. And in his most famous creation, Jigsaw Puzzle 29, there are five corner pieces that must fit into a square tray:

jigsaw puzzle 29 by yuu asaka Jigsaw Puzzle 29, which has five corners out of 29 total pieces, and must result in a square. Source: puzzlemaster.ca

What now? Well, you push yourself to solve what sounds impossible.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian ArmyPremium
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army
Credit card on UPI: NPCI in talks with banks for pilotPremium
Credit card on UPI: NPCI in talks with banks for pilot
BCCI’s Rs 18-crore Olympics bill includes campaign song by Mohit Ch...Premium
BCCI’s Rs 18-crore Olympics bill includes campaign song by Mohit Ch...
Explained | Panama Papers: The WhistleblowersPremium
Explained | Panama Papers: The Whistleblowers

Asaka’s creations encourage creative and unconventional thinking to reach the solution. Hobbyist solvers say that Jigsaw 29 is one of the hardest, most infuriating puzzles in the world. It can take 15+ hours to finish, which isn’t exactly everyone’s idea of a good time.

But for those who do love games that push their mind more than their computer’s GPU, Asaka has kept on delivering, with a whole line of elegant and complex jigsaw puzzles:

oleo 10 puzzle by yuu asaka Oleo 10, where you must fit all the red circles and black pieces into the tray. But are there enough holes for all the circles? Source: puzzlemaster.ca jigsaw puzzle 16 by yuu asaka Jigsaw Puzzle 16, where you have to figure out the best fit for each piece, with no exact answer. Source: puzzlemaster.ca wave puzzle 7 by yuu asaka Wave Puzzle 7, a jigsaw with no traditional interlocked pieces. Source: puzzlemaster.ca bird puzzle 11 Bird Puzzle 11, which looks nothing like birds, but is sure to make you angry! Source: puzzlemaster.ca

Puzzle-solving as a hobby picked up steam during the coronavirus pandemic, as more people found themselves bored and isolated at home. A growing market now exists for tricky puzzles for adults, led by creators like Asaka, who want to promote offbeat ideation and heightened problem-solving skills through entertainment. 

Does this sound like something you’d want to try? Let us know on our community page, @iepuzzles on Instagram!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Puzzles And Games News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army
Express Research

Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army

Premium
Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held

Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held

Wrist assured, Pant & Yadav will ensure Kohli, Sharma won't be missed
Sports Newsletter

Wrist assured, Pant & Yadav will ensure Kohli, Sharma won't be missed

PB Mehta writes: Littleness of Opposition makes the BJP look big
Opinion

PB Mehta writes: Littleness of Opposition makes the BJP look big

‘The limited window for Monkeypox spread allows India time to set up surveillance system’

‘The limited window for Monkeypox spread allows India time to set up surveillance system’

This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messy
Shamshera review

This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messy

Premium
Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim, Vikram: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim, Vikram: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

Leher Kala writes: Lalit, Sushmita and us
Most Read

Leher Kala writes: Lalit, Sushmita and us

Premium
How African cheetahs are being prepped for journey to India

How African cheetahs are being prepped for journey to India

Premium
‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside bedroom’

‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside bedroom’

Premium
In a first, UK woman with Down syndrome aces sprint triathlon

In a first, UK woman with Down syndrome aces sprint triathlon

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 23: Latest News
Advertisement