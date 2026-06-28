Express News Quiz: Omega Block, WhatsApp CEO & a courtroom strategist

Express News Quiz: How well do you know this week’s headlines? Take our news quiz to find out

Written by: Aishwarya Khosla
2 min readJun 28, 2026 11:56 PM IST
Express News Quiz: Omega Block, WhatsApp CEO & a courtroom strategistCrack the answers, chase the score, and remember anything above 80 is truly brag-worthy.
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Welcome to The Indian Express’ weekly news quiz. Your pit stop for fun, curiosity, and a dash of healthy challenge. Think of it as a treasure hunt through the week’s biggest headlines, where 10 carefully crafted questions await you. All you need is a sharp mind, a quick eye on the timer, and perhaps a little bit of luck on your side. Crack the answers, chase the score, and remember anything above 80 is truly brag-worthy. Ready? Take a deep breath, dive in, and let’s see where your knowledge carries you this week!

Before you try our other games, a look at the rich stories that couldn’t make it into the quiz this week: Why regulators in India, other nations are spooked by Anthropic’s new tool | India’s Goldilocks moment is over, macro situation will worsen | Stalin’s Statecraft: The Thalapathy who turned legacy into political authority

These stories offer diverse perspectives on language, politics, identity, and leadership that continue to shape conversations across generations. They remind us how culture, history, and ideas remain intertwined with today’s current affairs, even when they do not directly appear in the quiz. Take a pause, explore them, and return sharper for the challenge ahead. Every read adds fresh context, deepens understanding, and helps sharpen your instincts—not just for quizzing, but for staying informed in everyday discussions.

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Aishwarya Khosla
Aishwarya Khosla

Aishwarya Khosla is a senior editorial figure at The Indian Express, where she spearheads the digital strategy and execution for the Books & Literature and Puzzles & Games sections. With over eight years of experience in high-stakes journalism, Aishwarya specializes in literary criticism, cultural commentary, and long-form features that explore the complex intersection of identity, politics, and social change. Aishwarya’s analytical depth is anchored by her prestigious Nehru Fellowship in Politics and Elections. This intensive research fellowship in policy analysis and political communications informs her nuanced approach to cultural journalism, allowing her to provide readers with unique insights into how literature and media reflect broader political shifts. As a trusted voice for the Indian Express audience, she authors the popular newsletters, Meanwhile, Back Home and Books 'n' Bits, and hosts the podcast series, Casually Obsessed. Before her current role, Aishwarya spent several years at Hindustan Times,  where she provided dedicated coverage of the Punjabi diaspora, theater, and national politics. Her career is defined by a commitment to intellectual rigor, making her a definitive authority on modern Indian culture and letters. Areas of Expertise Literary Criticism, Cultural Politics, Political Strategy, Long-form Investigative Features, and Newsletter Curation. Write to her You can reach her at aishwaryakhosla.ak@gmail.com or aishwarya.khosla@indianexpress.com. You can follow her on Instagram:  @aishwarya.khosla, and X: @KhoslaAishwarya. Her stories can be read here. ... Read More

 

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