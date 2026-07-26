Express News Quiz: Gen Z protests, T20I and more

Welcome to The Indian Express’ weekly news quiz. Your pit stop for fun, curiosity, and a dash of healthy challenge. Think of it as a treasure hunt through the week’s biggest headlines, where 10 carefully crafted questions await you. All you need is a sharp mind, a quick eye on the timer, and perhaps a little bit of luck on your side. Crack the answers, chase the score, and remember anything above 80 is truly brag-worthy. Ready? Take a deep breath, dive in, and let’s see where your knowledge carries you this week!

Before you try our other games, a look at the rich stories that couldn’t make it into the quiz this week: Switzerland’s invisible empire in India: The story behind Voltas | More people are now surrendering life insurance before maturity. What’s driving this? | Djokovic finally has love; the wins are what’s slipping away now