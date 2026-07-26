Express News Quiz: Gen Z protests, T20I and more

Welcome to The Indian Express’ weekly news quiz. Your pit stop for fun, curiosity, and a dash of healthy challenge. Think of it as a treasure hunt through the week’s biggest headlines, where 10 carefully crafted questions await you. All you need is a sharp mind, a quick eye on the timer, and perhaps a little bit of luck on your side. Crack the answers, chase the score, and remember anything above 80 is truly brag-worthy. Ready? Take a deep breath, dive in, and let’s see where your knowledge carries you this week!
Before you try our other games, a look at the rich stories that couldn’t make it into the quiz this week: Switzerland’s invisible empire in India: The story behind Voltas | More people are now surrendering life insurance before maturity. What’s driving this? | Djokovic finally has love; the wins are what’s slipping away now
These stories offer diverse perspectives on language, politics, identity, and leadership that continue to shape conversations across generations. They remind us how culture, history, and ideas remain intertwined with today’s current affairs, even when they do not directly appear in the quiz. Take a pause, explore them, and return sharper for the challenge ahead. Every read adds fresh context, deepens understanding, and helps sharpen your instincts—not just for quizzing, but for staying informed in everyday discussions.
BEGINNERS | The IE Mini Crossword, made with Indian English
MEDIUM | Digital Sudoku with pen, pencil and checking tools
EXPERT | Chess strategy puzzle: find best moves, solve trivia