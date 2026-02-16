Express News Quiz: Epstein, Mohammad Deepak & a new PM

Express News Quiz: How well do you know this week’s headlines? Take our news quiz to find out

Written by: Aishwarya Khosla
2 min readUpdated: Feb 17, 2026 06:31 PM IST
News Quiz puzzles: Think of it as a treasure hunt through the week’s biggest headlines, where 10 carefully crafted questions await you.Think of it as a treasure hunt through the week’s biggest headlines, where 10 carefully crafted questions await you.
Welcome to The Indian Express’ weekly news quiz. Your pit stop for fun, curiosity, and a dash of healthy challenge. Think of it as a treasure hunt through the week’s biggest headlines, where 10 carefully crafted questions await you. All you need is a sharp mind, a quick eye on the timer, and perhaps a little bit of luck on your side. Crack the answers, chase the score, and remember anything above 80 is truly brag-worthy. Ready? Take a deep breath, dive in, and let’s see where your knowledge carries you this week!

Before you try our other games, a look at the rich stories that couldn’t make it into the quiz this week: Pratap Bhanu Meha writes: The gift to India that was Mark Tully | The pattern seeker: How Marcus du Sautoy finds mathematics in everything—from Shakespeare to football‘Truth is incredibly important’: Jimmy Wales says trust matters more than AI for Wikipedia 

These stories offer diverse perspectives on language, politics, identity, and leadership that continue to shape conversations across generations. They remind us how culture, history, and ideas remain intertwined with today’s current affairs, even when they do not directly appear in the quiz. Take a pause, explore them, and return sharper for the challenge ahead. Every read adds fresh context, deepens understanding, and helps sharpen your instincts—not just for quizzing, but for staying informed in everyday discussions.

Aishwarya Khosla
Aishwarya Khosla

Aishwarya Khosla is a key editorial figure at The Indian Express, where she spearheads and manages the Books & Literature and Puzzles & Games sections, driving content strategy and execution. Aishwarya's specialty lies in book reviews, literary criticism and cultural commentary. She also pens long-form feature articles where she focuses on the complex interplay of culture, identity, and politics. She is a proud recipient of The Nehru Fellowship in Politics and Elections. This fellowship required intensive study and research into political campaigns, policy analysis, political strategy, and communications, directly informing the analytical depth of her cultural commentary. As the dedicated author of The Indian Express newsletters, Meanwhile, Back Home and Books 'n' Bits, Aishwarya provides consistent, curated, and trusted insights directly to the readership. She also hosts the podcast series Casually Obsessed. Her established role and her commitment to examining complex societal themes through a nuanced lens ensure her content is a reliable source of high-quality literary and cultural journalism. Her extensive background across eight years also includes previous roles at Hindustan Times, where she provided dedicated coverage of politics, books, theatre, broader culture, and the Punjabi diaspora. Write to her at aishwaryakhosla.ak@gmail.com or aishwarya.khosla@indianexpress.com. You can follow her on Instagram:  @aishwarya.khosla, and X: @KhoslaAishwarya. ... Read More

 

Delhi accident
Bleeding in brain, broken ribs: Autopsy report of Delhi man mowed down by minor
Huge Crowds attend the first India AI Impact Summit on its inaugural day in New Delhi on Monday. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal New Delhi
Massive crowd, inadequate briefing, PM visit: What led to chaos on Day 1 of AI Impact Summit
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge on track for March 19 release.
Will BMC blacklisting Aditya Dhar's studio delay Dhurandhar 2's March 19 release? Jio Studios responds, legal loophole emerges
salim khan hospitalised
Salman Khan rushes to Mumbai hospital as Salim Khan admitted to ICU
Karnataka Old Age Home Tyla Chanel
Karnataka old-age home’s ‘divas’ light up internet with Tyla’s Chanel dance: ‘they left no crumbs’
Kunal Nayyar pay strangers' medical bills of
Why this ‘Big Bang Theory’ actor secretly pays strangers’ medical bills: ‘No one is coming to change the world’
To reclaim the republic, we need, first of all, a shared language and humility
To reclaim the Indian republic, we need a shared language and humility
Meet Canada's Yuvraj Singh Samra, who is named after Yuvraj Singh and became the youngest-ever to score a T20 World Cup century
Like Yuvraj, Samra is tall and bats left-handed. (PTI Photo)
Bengaluru founder stranded outside own booth as crowds swarm India AI Impact Summit: ‘May set up a mini-booth at some Connaught Place cafe’
Bengaluru founder AI Impact Summit
'Can I Get a Shiv Shambhu?': Grammy winner SZA stuns fans with all-night Mahashivratri celebration in Coimbatore
SZA Mahashivratri viral video
Abandoned at birth, this baby monkey found a 'mother' in a stuffed orangutan
In mid-January, Punch was introduced to a group of macaques at the zoo
