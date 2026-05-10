Woman dies after falling from eighth floor in Talegaon Dabhade

Police said the deceased was residing with her husband and children at the VTP Urban Life residential project, located at Katvi village on the MIDC road in Talegaon Dabhade. (File Photo)

A 34-year-old woman died after falling from the eight floor of a residential building at Talegaon Dabhade in Pune district on Saturday afternoon.

Police identified the woman as Pratibha Manish Shankar.

Police said the deceased was residing with her husband and children at the VTP Urban Life residential project, located at Katvi village on the MIDC road in Talegaon Dabhade.

Around 1.30 pm, the woman was spotted hanging down from the gallery of her house. Her husband tried to pull her up but she fell down even as her son was watching her and trying to save her.

A video of the incident went viral, leaving shock waves in the region. After receiving information about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot. Police said the body of the woman was taken to a hospital for postmortem. Police team conducted a panchnama on the spot.