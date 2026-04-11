Woman dies, son and daughter injured in Bhumkar bridge accident

Multiple road mishaps have been reported on the stretch between Bhumkar bridge and Navale bridge on the Mumbai – Bengaluru highway in Pune.

A woman died and her son and daughter were left injured in a road mishap near Bhumkar bridge on the Mumbai – Bengaluru highway in Narhe on Thursday evening.

Police identified the deceased as Amarja Gopal Hande (37) of Gokul Nagar, Warje. Her 17-year-old daughter Asmita lodged the first information report (FIR) at Narhe police station.

Senior police inspector Atmaram Shete said, “Deceased Amarja was going to her relative’s place with her daughter and an eight-year-old son on a two wheeler on Thursday evening. Around 7.20 pm, another two-wheeler knocked them down from the back near Bhumkar bridge.”

Amarja sustained severe injuries and her children were injured in the incident. Sahil Kawade (22) of Ambegaon, the rider of the two-wheeler that hit Amarja’s vehicle, also sustained grievous injuries in the mishap.