Water logging, falling trees throw Pune traffic out of gear

A spell of heavy rain accompanied by hailstorms on Monday afternoon threw normal life out of gear across Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, triggering traffic congestion on key arterial roads and junctions. Traffic police attributed the traffic jams to water logging at several places and trees and tree branches falling at many locations.

Intense showers led to widespread waterlogging in several low-lying areas, while strong winds caused trees and large branches to fall at multiple locations. Commuters found themselves stuck for long periods as major routes witnessed severe congestion, particularly during peak evening hours. Key junctions across Pune and PCMC were choked as vehicles moved slowly on blocked stretches.