From Waste Work to Class 12 Success: Students Overcome Odds to Complete Schooling

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Written by Piyush M Padwale
Balancing waste collection, domestic work and long gaps in education, students from waste picker families in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad have cleared the Class 12 examinations this year, with 80 per cent passing.
The results point to a gradual shift within waste picker communities, where access to education remains uneven but is expanding. Despite financial constraints, early responsibilities and interruptions in schooling, more students are completing higher secondary education, often alongside work.
According to Kagad, Kach, Patra Kashtakari Panchayat (KKPKP), 113 students appeared for the examinations across streams, many balancing work and studies or returning after years-long breaks.
Among them is Mangal Govind Sakat from Kalas, a waste picker and domestic worker who returned to education after a 20-year gap and scored 69 per cent. “It has been 20 years since I decided to complete my education. When I finally saw a way forward, I chose to fulfil my dream of learning,” she said.
Her routine reflected the challenges she navigated daily, with mornings spent collecting waste, afternoons doing domestic work, and evenings studying. “Despite everything, including work, household responsibilities and financial struggles, I kept the determination to study in my heart,” she said.
Returning to studies after two decades brought uncertainty. “Fear is always there when you start something new, especially after such a long gap. I didn’t know if I would understand or remember anything,” she said, adding that she studied “only whatever I could manage between work and chores.”
“My daughter has been my biggest support; she never left my side,” she said. “We’ve struggled a lot to reach here. Just thinking about it brings tears to my eyes.”
Sandhya Sankar Kamble from Hadapsar, the daughter of SWaCH waste pickers engaged in doorstep waste collection, scored 82.17 per cent and followed a disciplined routine while preparing for her exams and now aims to join the police force. “I used to wake up at 4:00 AM every day to study; that consistency made all the difference,” she said, crediting her family’s support during her preparation.
“My future is in my own hands. We have to build our own path,” Kamble added.
Others reported similar challenges. Dipali Vijay Mane from Thergaon, the daughter of Vijay Mane, a ghantagadi worker and long-time member of Kagad, Kach, Patra Kashtakari Panchayat in Pimpri-Chinchwad, scored 85.67 per cent in Commerce, becoming the first in her family to pass Class 12.
Shruti Vinod Londhe from Viman Nagar, the daughter of the late Vinod Londhe, prepared at home after her father’s death, supported by her elder sister, and scored 75 per cent.
Sangita Vilas Nirmal from Warje, the daughter of Vaijanta Nirmal, who has supported the family after her husband’s death in 2020, scored 74.83 per cent, while Pooja Mohan Ravat from Kothrud, the daughter of Geeta Ravat, a member of Kashtakari Panchayat, scored 72.83 per cent and aspires to join the police force.
Krishna Sanjay Landge from Parvati Payatha, the son of Poonam Landge, a long-time member of Kashtakari Panchayat, cleared the examination with 55 per cent despite being a student with a disability, with his father carrying him to the exam centre. “My body does not define my existence; I will prove through my knowledge what I am capable of,” he said.
Students said scholarships, coaching and study support helped them continue their education despite financial constraints, pointing to improving access even as structural challenges remain.
The writer is an intern with The Indian Express.