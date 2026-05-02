From Waste Work to Class 12 Success: Students Overcome Odds to Complete Schooling

Despite financial constraints, early responsibilities and interruptions in schooling, more students are completing higher secondary education, often alongside work. (File Photo)

Written by Piyush M Padwale

Balancing waste collection, domestic work and long gaps in education, students from waste picker families in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad have cleared the Class 12 examinations this year, with 80 per cent passing.

The results point to a gradual shift within waste picker communities, where access to education remains uneven but is expanding. Despite financial constraints, early responsibilities and interruptions in schooling, more students are completing higher secondary education, often alongside work.

According to Kagad, Kach, Patra Kashtakari Panchayat (KKPKP), 113 students appeared for the examinations across streams, many balancing work and studies or returning after years-long breaks.

Among them is Mangal Govind Sakat from Kalas, a waste picker and domestic worker who returned to education after a 20-year gap and scored 69 per cent. “It has been 20 years since I decided to complete my education. When I finally saw a way forward, I chose to fulfil my dream of learning,” she said.