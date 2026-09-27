Visarjan sound level hits 3-year high along Laxmi Road: COEP

The overall average sound level recorded along Pune’s Laxmi Road procession route on Ganesh Visarjan (immersion) day stood at 104.5 decibels (dB), the highest in three years, according to a report by the College of Engineering Pune Technological University (COEP Tech). The reading was higher than the average of 92.6 dB recorded last year and 94.8 dB in 2024.

This is the 26th year that a team of volunteers from COEP Tech has monitored sound levels during the procession. The team records readings at 10 prominent chowks along the Laxmi Road route, including Belbaug, Ganpati, Limbraj, Kunte, Umbrya, Gokhale, Shedge, Holkar, Tilak and Khandoji chowks.

Decibel readings were taken at four-hour intervals from noon on September 25, the day of the procession, until Saturday morning, September 26. According to COEP Tech data, noise levels at several chowks along the immersion route exceeded permissible limits.

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The monitoring exercise has been led over the years by Professor Mahesh Shindikar, head of the Department of Applied Sciences and Humanities at COEP Tech. The exercise records and monitors changes in sound levels during the event.

The overall average sound level recorded by the team was 104.5 dB. At midnight on Saturday, the average reading was 112.6 dB, while at 4 am it remained high at 105.1 dB. The highest reading at midnight was 113.9 dB at Kunte chowk.

Under Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines, permissible sound levels during the day are 75 dB in industrial areas, 65 dB in commercial areas, 55 dB in residential areas and 50 dB in silent zones, which are areas within 100 metres of hospitals, educational institutions and courts. At night, the limits are 70 dB, 55 dB, 45 dB and 40 dB, respectively.

An earlier analysis by the COEP Tech team had found that noise levels consistently crossed permissible limits during Ganesh Visarjan processions. The average sound level fell sharply during the Covid-19 pandemic, when an average of 59.9 dB was recorded.

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MPCB’s preliminary assessment

While excessive noise remained a concern on the concluding day of the celebrations, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) reported a dip in overall noise levels during this year’s Ganeshotsav compared with last year.

Kartikey Langote, sub-regional officer, MPCB, Pune, said the board had monitored noise levels at 200 locations across the city.

“The first and immediate observations based on the available data suggest a dip in noise levels by 10 per cent as against last year,” he said.

Langote said the final report would be ready within eight to 10 days and would be submitted to the concerned authorities for further action.