Valentine rush eases on Monday, but registered marriages on the rise

Written by Vaishnavi Gujar

The marriage registration office witnessed a heavy rush on February 12 and 13 ahead of Valentine’s Day, as several couples hurried to complete formalities before the holiday. With February 14 falling on a Saturday, the office remained closed, pushing more applicants to visit earlier. Officials said the situation later eased and returned to normal as applications were processed swiftly.

Marriage registration officer Sanjay Ghodajakar said that while there was no significant increase in applications in February, authorities have observed a steady rise over time in the number of couples opting for legal marriage registration, particularly among the youth. He added that not only young couples but also several prominent individuals and senior officers are increasingly preferring registered marriages.