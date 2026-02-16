Valentine rush eases on Monday, but registered marriages on the rise

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
Written by Vaishnavi Gujar
The marriage registration office witnessed a heavy rush on February 12 and 13 ahead of Valentine’s Day, as several couples hurried to complete formalities before the holiday. With February 14 falling on a Saturday, the office remained closed, pushing more applicants to visit earlier. Officials said the situation later eased and returned to normal as applications were processed swiftly.
Marriage registration officer Sanjay Ghodajakar said that while there was no significant increase in applications in February, authorities have observed a steady rise over time in the number of couples opting for legal marriage registration, particularly among the youth. He added that not only young couples but also several prominent individuals and senior officers are increasingly preferring registered marriages.
Each registration typically takes about 20 to 30 minutes, depending on document verification and the presence of witnesses. The office handles marriages registered under the Special Marriage Act as well as registrations of marriages already solemnised through traditional ceremonies. Couples of all age groups visit the office, not just the youth.
Ghodajakar said efficiency in processing applications helps prevent long queues. Priority services are extended to senior citizens and defence personnel from the Army, Navy and Air Force, who are granted direct entry without waiting. In addition to office-based services, officials also conduct on-the-spot registrations at homes, offices or wedding halls for an additional fee of Rs 1,500, with dates scheduled as per the couple’s convenience.
The registrar noted that every case is treated equally, irrespective of social status, and that even highly influential individuals must follow the same transparent process. While some cases involve couples who have eloped, the primary criterion remains legal eligibility, particularly age verification.
If a couple meets the legal requirements for marriage, the application is accepted; otherwise, it is rejected. On average, the office handles around 35 to 40 marriage registrations per day, reflecting a growing preference for formal, legally recognised unions across different sections of society.
“A large number of couples had already tied the knot earlier, and on the 12th and 13th the place witnessed an overwhelming rush. Arrangements should have continued even on the holiday of 14th February. Even today, 16th February, despite being a Monday, the crowd is still significant. There was heavy footfall as early as 10 a.m., though it has reduced a little now,” said a person who had come for marriage registration.
Suryakumar Yadav had options to strangle the opponent on a slow pitch, but he surprised everyone by handing the ball to Axar Patel in the fifth over. With precision and control, Axar took wickets and outthought the opposition. As an all-rounder, he adapts to any situation and delivers results.