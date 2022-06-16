Two arrested after shots fired in Pune’s Fashion Street area, search on for key accused

The Pune city police have arrested two people and looking for one more accused in connection with the incident of firing at the crowded Fashion Street area in Pune Camp, in which a local businessman was left injured Monday.

The injured man identified as Taufiq Shaikh, 45, lodged the First Information Report (FIR) at the Lashkar police station in connection with the incident that took place at around 8.30 pm on Monday. The police have booked three suspects in this case, who are identified as Zulfikar Bashir Qureshi alias Shaikh, 43, resident of Chudaman Talim, Bhavani Peth, Tabrej Qureshi, 46, and Naeem alias Shanu Shaikh, 38, both residents of Pune Camp.

Officials said they suspect the incident was a fallout of an internal rivalry between some of the office-bearers and members of the Fashion Street Association. They said the complainant Taufiq and the accused have businesses in the Fashion Street area. Due to the previous rivalry, the accused Zulfikar allegedly shot at Tafiq with an air gun. Taufiq was admitted to a hospital for treatment and his condition was reported to be stable.

The police have arrested Naeem and Tabrej for their alleged involvement in this case and are looking for Zulfikar. A court in Pune remanded Naeem and Tabrez to police custody till June 18 for further investigation.