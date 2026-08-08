Gen Z’s willingness to question is pushing institutions to be more transparent: Mundhe

Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Maharashtra, Tukaram Mundhe. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

Written by Kalyani Lad

Maharashtra Food & Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe on Saturday spoke candidly about governance, youth, and public duty in a sit down at Balgandharva Rangmandir.

Tukaram Munde talked about completing his bachelor’s degree and coming to Pune to pursue a master’s from SPPU. However, he was denied a hostel seat. Despite the setback, he stayed focused and began preparing for competitive exams.

He said the experience of struggling as an aspirant to overcoming all personal struggles to become a lecturer and a CSE AIR 20 IAS officer taught him resilience and the importance of institutional support, lessons he now carries into administration.