Gen Z’s willingness to question is pushing institutions to be more transparent: Mundhe

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Written by Kalyani Lad
Maharashtra Food & Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe on Saturday spoke candidly about governance, youth, and public duty in a sit down at Balgandharva Rangmandir.
Tukaram Munde talked about completing his bachelor’s degree and coming to Pune to pursue a master’s from SPPU. However, he was denied a hostel seat. Despite the setback, he stayed focused and began preparing for competitive exams.
He said the experience of struggling as an aspirant to overcoming all personal struggles to become a lecturer and a CSE AIR 20 IAS officer taught him resilience and the importance of institutional support, lessons he now carries into administration.
Shifting to governance, Mundhe said, “Effective governance cannot depend on individuals; it must be driven by robust systems, clear regulations and institutional ownership. Building a system is only the beginning. It requires design, development and deployment, followed by a gradual change in work culture. Only then can reforms become sustainable and continue beyond individual officers or administrations.”
He highlighted Maharashtra FDA’s new grievance portal. “Citizens can register complaints, see which officer is handling the case, track resolution timelines, and receive updates. If a complaint is not resolved, the system escalates it automatically. Within three weeks of its launch, the portal received over 3,000 complaints,” he said.
Munde also spoke about Generation Z, praising their courage, awareness, and engagement on subjects like mental health, environmental activism, and LGBTQ rights. “The Gen Z’s willingness to question is pushing institutions to become more accountable and transparent,” he said.
“Food adulteration has become such a serious concern that Tukaram Mundhe’s campaign has made people question everything they consume from paneer and ice cream to everyday street food. But the issue goes beyond food; it reflects the larger problem of adulteration in society, governance and even journalism,” said the host of the event Arvind Jagtap.
The interaction ended with a question-and-answer round with students and an emphasis on integrity, citizen participation, and systems-driven governance as the path to sustainable reform.
(The writer is an intern with The Indian Express.)