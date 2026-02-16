Sule requests govt to show sensitivity towards family of Pahalgam victim

After Asawari Jagdale, daughter of Santosh Jagdale who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, expressed disappointment over the prolonged delay in the state fulfilling its assurance of providing her with a job, NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule on Monday urged the state government that it should at least be sensitive towards the victim’s family and immediately give her a job as promised.

“Santosh Jagdale, resident of Pune, had lost his life in Pahalgam attack. Soon after, it was announced that his daughter would be a given government job. The Chief Minister was favourable towards this. Yet, it is regrettably astonishing that Asawari has still not received the job,” said Sule in a tweet on Monday.

Twenty six-year-old Asawari Jagdale, distressed and disappointed over the, had told The Indian Express that, “We are going through financial hardship since the main bread winner of the family was killed by terrorists on April 22 last year. I had to give up my job in the private sector to be with my mother, who has been going through a tough time.”

Asawari approached Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni of BJP seeking intervention of the Union government. Kulkarni then reached out to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to convey the sufferings of the Jagdale family.

“Asawari is highly educated and has sufficient experience. A proposal to provide her with a suitable job based on her qualifications was also sent to the government. However, it has still not been approved,” said Sule.

“My humble request to the government is to immediately take note of Asawari’s job proposal. This government can certainly demonstrate at least this much sensitivity towards families who lost loved ones in the Pahalgam attack,” Sule added.

Earlier, Asawari also said. “To add insult to injury, we are now being made to run from pillar to post for the government job assured by the state government. We are shocked by the treatment from the administration, which is asking us to make rounds of Mantralaya to get our work done. The politicians just buy time by giving us false assurances that the process is on, but till date there is no communication from anyone on any progress.”

Kulkarni met Shah in New Delhi on Friday and sought his intervention over the prolonged delay in fulfilling the government’s assurance, which she said had caused significant emotional distress to Jagdale family.

The Pune Municipal Corporation, which had offered Asawari a job in the civic body, is awaiting a response from the state government.