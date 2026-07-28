Pune’s SPPU employee accused of selling fake degree for Rs 3 lakh, probe launched

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
The Savitribai Phule Pune University launched a probe after allegations surfaced that an employee from the finance and accounts department sold a fake degree in exchange for Rs 3 lakh to a rickshaw driver’s son.
Mahesh Kadam, a rickshaw driver, visited SPPU to enquire about his son’s higher education, when Ramesh Mukhekar, an official from the Finance and Accounts Department, with his accomplices agreed to provide a BCom degree certificate to Kadam for Rs 3 lakh.
However, the certificates Kadam received bore the name “University of Pune” instead of “Savitribai Phule Pune University”. He also alleged that four different degree certificates were awarded for four years of study. A written complaint was filed with the Vice Chancellor’s office.
According to SPPU documents from July 2025, Ramesh Mukhekar was employed as assistant section officer (accounts) in the finance and accounts department of the university.
Dhammaratna Gaikwad, a social activist helping the complainant, said, “Although delayed by a month, the university administration has finally initiated administrative action against the concerned officials and staff.”
A statement by SPPU’s director of board of examinations and evaluation, in response to the allegations, said, “Savitribai Phule Pune University has received a complaint regarding the certificates and degree of a specific student. The complaint alleges that forged mark sheets, degree certificates, and other documents were created in the name of the University. It also mentions that the concerned student was subjected to financial fraud in this matter. The University administration has taken a very serious view of this issue. Under the orders of the Honourable Vice-Chancellor, a fact-finding committee has been constituted to conduct a thorough inquiry into all aspects of the case. Upon receipt of the committee’s report, necessary administrative and legal actions will be initiated based on its findings and recommendations.”