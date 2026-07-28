Pune’s SPPU employee accused of selling fake degree for Rs 3 lakh, probe launched

The Savitribai Phule Pune University launched a probe after allegations surfaced that an employee from the finance and accounts department sold a fake degree in exchange for Rs 3 lakh to a rickshaw driver’s son.

Mahesh Kadam, a rickshaw driver, visited SPPU to enquire about his son’s higher education, when Ramesh Mukhekar, an official from the Finance and Accounts Department, with his accomplices agreed to provide a BCom degree certificate to Kadam for Rs 3 lakh.

However, the certificates Kadam received bore the name “University of Pune” instead of “Savitribai Phule Pune University”. He also alleged that four different degree certificates were awarded for four years of study. A written complaint was filed with the Vice Chancellor’s office.