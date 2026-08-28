Neelam Gorhe seeks impartial probe, review of dowry death law in Shilpa Gaware death case

Shiv Sena MLC Neelam Gorhe on Friday called for an impartial and thorough investigation into the death of Shilpa Sachin Gaware of Wakad, saying the probe should establish the root cause of her death and fix accountability for anyone who may have ignored or enabled alleged domestic abuse.

Shilpa Gaware, 42, a resident of Wakad, allegedly died by suicide on Thursday. Following her death, her family members alleged she had been subjected to repeated physical and mental harassment at her marital home, which drove her to take this extreme step. They further alleged that her husband and in-laws had been pressuring her to claim a share of her parental family’s property.

Gorhe visited Wakad Police Station to review the progress of the investigation. Gaware’s family alleged that she faced physical and mental harassment over a demand for a share in her parental property. Gorhe said these allegations should be examined thoroughly based on evidence and that the investigation should not be influenced by the social or political standing of those involved.

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She asked the police to examine the sequence of events during the five days preceding Gaware’s death, including her communication with her parents and in-laws, call records, messages, CCTV footage and medical and other technical evidence. She also appealed to relatives, friends and acquaintances who may have information about the case to share it with the police.

“The investigation should reach the root of the matter without succumbing to any political, social or financial pressure,” Gorhe said.

Gorhe also called for accountability if it is established that people around Gaware were aware of the alleged abuse but failed to intervene. “Turning a blind eye to domestic abuse despite being aware of it is inappropriate. If anyone is found to have encouraged, abetted or shielded the abuse, their accountability must be fixed, and appropriate action should be taken,” she said.

Gorhe referred to the Shiv Sena’s ‘Ladki Soon, Surakshit Soon’ (Beloved Daughter-in-law, Safe Daughter-in-law)) campaign, launched by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, which aims to support women facing domestic abuse. She said the daughters-in-law should be treated with dignity and care needed to translate into timely intervention for women facing violence.

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She said women facing domestic violence could seek counselling, legal advice and other assistance through the police, Bharosa Cell, Protection Officers and Stree Aadhar Kendras. “Women facing harassment should not remain silent and should immediately approach the available support systems,” she said.

Gorhe also called for a review of the seven-year limit under the law relating to dowry deaths. “Harassment of a woman can continue even after seven years of marriage. Therefore, the legal provision relating to the seven-year limit for dowry deaths needs to be reconsidered so that strict action can be taken where a death is linked to prolonged harassment,” she said.

Gorhe said she would pursue the investigation into Gaware’s death and the proposed legal changes, and would submit a formal representation to Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.