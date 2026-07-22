Seven minors detained in Katraj teen’s murder; Police order inquiry into bonnet parade

Police added that both the deceased and some of the accused had previous criminal records. (File Photo)

Pune City Police have detained seven minors in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy who was allegedly hacked to death with sharp weapons in Pune’s Katraj area. Police said the victim sustained around 70 injuries in the attack.

Meanwhile, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar has termed the action of local police personnel in parading three of the detained minors on the bonnet of a police vehicle as “unwarranted” and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The deceased, identified as Ganesh Ravindra Malwe (17), a resident of Katraj, was attacked around 10 pm on Monday near Katraj Katta Hotel. According to police, a group of assailants arrived on motorcycles and repeatedly assaulted him with sharp weapons.