Seven minors detained in Katraj teen’s murder; Police order inquiry into bonnet parade

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Pune City Police have detained seven minors in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy who was allegedly hacked to death with sharp weapons in Pune’s Katraj area. Police said the victim sustained around 70 injuries in the attack.
Meanwhile, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar has termed the action of local police personnel in parading three of the detained minors on the bonnet of a police vehicle as “unwarranted” and ordered an inquiry into the incident.
The deceased, identified as Ganesh Ravindra Malwe (17), a resident of Katraj, was attacked around 10 pm on Monday near Katraj Katta Hotel. According to police, a group of assailants arrived on motorcycles and repeatedly assaulted him with sharp weapons.
Investigators said the attack stemmed from a dispute between Malwe and the sister of one of the accused around three months ago. Police added that both the deceased and some of the accused had previous criminal records.
According to the FIR filed by Malwe’s 22-year-old friend, who witnessed the attack, the two had gone to the area to get Malwe’s mobile phone repaired.
“After Malwe got his repaired phone back and was checking it, seven suspects arrived on motorcycles carrying sharp weapons, including machetes. Realising they had come to attack him, Malwe started running. The group chased him and repeatedly attacked his head, face and hands. He collapsed, but they continued to assault him,” a police officer said.
The attackers fled, leaving Malwe in a pool of blood. The complainant and another friend rushed him to Bharti Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
“The attackers inflicted around 70 injuries on the deceased, including several on the face, disfiguring it beyond recognition. We have detained seven minor accused. Further investigation is underway,” the officer said.
On Tuesday, while taking three of the detained minors to the police station, local police personnel allegedly made them sit on the bonnet of a police vehicle, prompting criticism.
“We have already ordered an inquiry into the incident. Such an act by the local police was unwarranted. We do not support this,” Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said.