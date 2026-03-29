Sassoon hospital doctors successfully remove metal rod pierced through 21-yr-old’s leg

According to doctors, the incident occurred around 3 pm on March 13. (File Photo)

Doctors at the state government-run Sassoon General Hospital successfully operated on a 21-year-old male who was critically injured after a metal rod pierced through his leg during an accident near Vasoli Phata.

According to doctors, the incident occurred around 3 pm on March 13. The youth was sitting on his stationary bike near Vasoli Phata when he was hit by a car, causing him to fall into a roadside gutter.

During the fall, a sharp metal rod penetrated his right leg, entering through the middle of the medial calf and exiting just below the lateral aspect of the knee.

The patient was initially rushed to a private hospital and subsequently referred to Sassoon General Hospital for specialised care.