Sassoon hospital doctors successfully remove metal rod pierced through 21-yr-old’s leg

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Doctors at the state government-run Sassoon General Hospital successfully operated on a 21-year-old male who was critically injured after a metal rod pierced through his leg during an accident near Vasoli Phata.
According to doctors, the incident occurred around 3 pm on March 13. The youth was sitting on his stationary bike near Vasoli Phata when he was hit by a car, causing him to fall into a roadside gutter.
During the fall, a sharp metal rod penetrated his right leg, entering through the middle of the medial calf and exiting just below the lateral aspect of the knee.
The patient was initially rushed to a private hospital and subsequently referred to Sassoon General Hospital for specialised care.
Local examination confirmed a penetrating injury with the rod still lodged in the limb.
The patient was immediately administered antibiotics and Tetanus Immunoglobulin and prepared for emergency surgery.
Under spinal anesthesia, the surgical team successfully performed the delicate procedure to remove the metal rod. The post-operative recovery has been uneventful, and the patient discharged and asked to follow up for regular checkup.
The operation was conducted by a dedicated team of specialists including Dr Kirankumar Jadhav (Associate Professor, General Surgery) and Dr Priyanka Salunkhe (Assistant Professor).
Dr Eknath Pawar, Dean of Sassoon General Hospital, commended the surgical team for their prompt response and clinical expertise. “This case highlights Sassoon’s commitment to providing high-quality, emergency medical services to the society. Our team’s quick action ensured a successful recovery for a young patient facing a potentially limb-threatening injury,” Dr Pawar said.