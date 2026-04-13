Rohit Pawar to Gadkari: Don’t travel by VSR firm’s aircraft

Given the current political shifts within the ruling party, Nitin Gadkari Saheb who is considered the 'promising face of Maharashtra in the Delhi leadership' and a leader with no enemies, should avoid travelling in VSR company aircraft," Rohit alleged in a social media post. (File Photo)

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar Monday urged Union Minister Nitin Gadkari not to travel by VSR company aircraft.

“VSR company, which was responsible for Ajit Pawar’s plane accident, is involved in large-scale malpractice. We have consistently brought forward evidence showing that VSR does not follow any rules or laws and that most of their aircraft are defective.

Given the current political shifts within the ruling party, Nitin Gadkari Saheb who is considered the ‘promising face of Maharashtra in the Delhi leadership’ and a leader with no enemies, should avoid travelling in VSR company aircraft,” Rohit alleged in a social media post.