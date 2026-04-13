Rohit Pawar to Gadkari: Don’t travel by VSR firm’s aircraft

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NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar Monday urged Union Minister Nitin Gadkari not to travel by VSR company aircraft.
“VSR company, which was responsible for Ajit Pawar’s plane accident, is involved in large-scale malpractice. We have consistently brought forward evidence showing that VSR does not follow any rules or laws and that most of their aircraft are defective.
Given the current political shifts within the ruling party, Nitin Gadkari Saheb who is considered the ‘promising face of Maharashtra in the Delhi leadership’ and a leader with no enemies, should avoid travelling in VSR company aircraft,” Rohit alleged in a social media post.
Urging Gadkari to take be safe, the MLA said, “If Gadkari’s office has booked this aircraft, he should give them appropriate instructions. And if this aircraft was booked through the Union Aviation Ministry, he should be cautious; since the Aviation Minister and VSR have financial ties, VSR’s business interests are more important to them than your safety.”
Meanwhile, the MLA said he also met Education Minister Dada Bhuse regarding “reimbursement policy” of schools.
“Under the government’s RTE (Right to Education) policy, private schools in the state are required to provide admission to underprivileged students. In return, the government only reimburses these schools for tuition fees.
However, the schools bear a significant financial burden for other facilities provided to the students, which is affecting their financial and administrative management,” he said.
Regarding this reimbursement policy Rohit Pawar said he and representatives of the Maharashtra State Educational Institutions Federation and the Private Unaided School Management Committee met Bhuse for a detailed discussion.
The Minister has assured that a meeting will be convened on April 28 to further address this issue, Rohit Pawar said.