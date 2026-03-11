Rethinking Roles: What Gen Z Really Thinks About Marriage and Equality

Written by Poorva Santosh Thombare

A recent global survey by King’s College London has sparked conversations about changing attitudes towards marriage among the younger generation. The study, which surveyed around 23,000 people across different age groups from 29 countries including India, found that 31 per cent of Gen Z men think that a wife should always obey her husband, while 33 per cent believe that the husband should have the final say in important decisions in a marriage.

Interestingly, the study also revealed that Gen Z men were twice as likely as Baby Boomer men to hold traditional views about decision-making in marriage. At the same time, far fewer Gen Z women (18 per cent) agreed that a wife should always obey her husband, but even so, only 6 per cent of Baby Boomer women supported the idea.

These findings raise an important question: Does the younger generation believe in traditional gender roles? Conversations with students across Pune suggest that Gen Z attitudes towards marriage and relationships reveal complex factors that affect these attitudes.

For many students, the idea of obedience in marriage feels outdated. Arpit Inamdar, a 23-year-old MBA student from MIT WPU, says he does not agree with the concept that a wife should obey her husband. “She has her own life and her own opinions,” he explains. However, he admits that traditional beliefs still exist in some families. “One of my friends insists on marrying within his caste because of family pressure. In his house, women don’t work outside and only do household chores. So these mindsets are still there.”

Some students emphasised mutual support in relationships rather than authority. Gagan V., a 24-year-old MSc student studying statistics at Symbiosis, believes equality is essential for a healthy partnership. “Her achievements should make me happy, and she should support my dreams too,” he says. However, he also notices contradictions among his peers. “Some still believe in caste or dowry. Others think their future wives shouldn’t party with friends or work outside. So progressive thinking exists, but traditional ideas are still present.”

Several students feel that family expectations strongly influence Gen Z attitudes. A group of MSc Economics students Tisha Dahiya, Anirudh Sharma, Namita A, Sherin Susane, outside a coffee shop on SB Road point out that while many young people claim to be progressive, their behaviour sometimes reflects the values they grew up with. “Our thinking might be forward, but implementation is difficult,” says one of them. “Family background and parental pressure often push people to behave in orthodox ways.” she added.

They also believe that the current generation has more choices in relationships than earlier generations. “Young women today have the option to take a stand and make their own decisions,” another opined. According to them, independence and mutual understanding are becoming more important in relationships today.

Story continues below this ad

For Riddhi Dhimman, a 20-year-old BCom student at MIT WPU, the outlook among young people is gradually shifting. “Many husbands today want their wives to be independent rather than obedient,” she says.

Others like Viraj Thorat, a 25-year-old MBA Finance student from MIT College, come out strongly in support of equality in marriage. “Every wife should be treated as a human being first,” he says. According to him, upbringing plays a major role in shaping a man’s thinking. “I was raised by my mother and sister, so I believe household work should be shared. It’s the bare minimum. Tasks should not be gender-based, and a woman should always be able to express herself.”

These conversations reveal traditional beliefs in Gen Z are not uniform and often caused by a number of factors. While a significant section still carries traditional beliefs shaped by family and culture, many young people are actively questioning and redefining these roles. Between modern aspirations and social expectations, Gen Z continues to negotiate what equality in marriage truly means.

Poorva Santosh Thombare is an intern with The Indian Express.