Rare disease patients appeal to PM for ‘gift of life’ as funds run low

While the National Policy for Rare Diseases (NPRD 2021) has provided critical support, more than 100 children have now exhausted the Rs 50 lakh financial assistance limit.

By: Express News Service
3 min readPuneFeb 16, 2026 07:41 PM IST
Nearly 2,000 rare disease patients across India are currently awaiting treatment, including around 450 eligible patients suffering from life-threatening Lysosomal Storage Disorders who require timely therapy.Nearly 2,000 rare disease patients across India are currently awaiting treatment, including around 450 eligible patients suffering from life-threatening Lysosomal Storage Disorders who require timely therapy. (Express File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

As the world marked Valentine’s Day on February 14 — a day associated with love and compassion — some of the country’s most vulnerable children reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a heartfelt appeal for the ‘gift of life’.

While the National Policy for Rare Diseases (NPRD 2021) has provided critical support, more than 100 children have now exhausted the Rs 50 lakh financial assistance limit. “This aid that supports their treatment has run out and without urgent intervention their health could worsen,” said Manjit Singh, president of the Lysosomal Storage Disorders Support Society (LSDSS) and a parent to two boys with rare diseases.

Nearly 2,000 rare disease patients across India are currently awaiting treatment, including around 450 eligible patients suffering from life-threatening Lysosomal Storage Disorders who require timely therapy. “Approximately 100 children who had begun treatment have already exhausted the Rs 50-lakh funding cap and now face a complete halt in life-saving care, pushing them back to ground zero. Eight patients have already died while waiting for treatment support,” Singh told The Indian Express.

Set up in 2010, the LSDSS is the first patient organisation in India to bring Lysosomal Storage Disorders (LSDs) and rare diseases into national policy discussions. LSDs are ultra-rare genetic metabolic disorders marked by an abnormal build-up of toxic substances in the body’s cells due to enzyme deficiencies. These include Gaucher disease, Pompe disease, Fabry disease and others. A total of 63 rare diseases — including lysosomal storage disorders such as Fabry, Pompe and MPS 2 — are being severely impacted.

Also Read | Issues in the treatment of ‘rare diseases’, and what the govt can do

In his letter, Singh has also urged the Ministry of Health to immediately allocate the remaining Rs 271 crore (out of Rs 299 crore) to all Centres of Excellence and direct them to initiate treatment for eligible patients, while ensuring continuity of care for children whose funds have been exhausted. “Any further delay will result in irreversible deterioration and loss of young lives,” Singh said.

Earlier, Dr Anil Bonde, chairperson of the Indian Medical Parliamentarians’ Forum, had written to the Prime Minister citing data from the National Rare Disease Crowdfunding Portal and patient networks of around 600 registered Group 3(a) patients in India.

Under the NPRD launched by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in March 2021, rare diseases were categorised into three groups: Group 1, disorders amenable to one-time curative treatment; Group 2, diseases requiring long-term or lifelong treatment with relatively lower costs; and Group 3, diseases where definitive treatment is available but involves challenges such as optimal patient selection, very high costs and lifelong therapy.

Story continues below this ad

Twelve Centres of Excellence were identified for the diagnosis, prevention and treatment of rare diseases. Dr Bonde has also called for timely decisions to ensure that no vulnerable patients are left behind in their journey towards better health.

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi
Why Siddaramaiah govt has moved to revive 2022 voter data probe
Trisha Krishnan's statement came after BJP Tamil Nadu state president Nainar Nagenthran linked TVK chief and actor Vijay to her, which has since sparked widespread outcry.
Trisha breaks silence after BJP Tamil Nadu chief links her to Vijay: 'Disrespect will be called out'
The two share a hug and exchange a few words before Kishan walks off the ground
Ishan Kishan meets his doppelganger: Hanumankind sets stage on fire before batter's fireworks against Pakistan
AUS vs SL Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Follow Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Group B fixture happening in Pallekele.
Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026
On building public AI, governments must be tactical but remain flexible
On building and funding public AI, governments must be tactical, but remain flexible
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi
Why Siddaramaiah govt has moved to revive 2022 voter data probe
India AI summit 2026
For India, AI a ‘stress test’ of state capacity: CEA Nageswaran
Trisha Krishnan's statement came after BJP Tamil Nadu state president Nainar Nagenthran linked TVK chief and actor Vijay to her, which has since sparked widespread outcry.
Trisha breaks silence after BJP Tamil Nadu chief links her to Vijay: 'Disrespect will be called out'
Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding invitation
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's wedding invitation surfaces online: Marriage on February 26; reception slated for March 4
The two share a hug and exchange a few words before Kishan walks off the ground
Ishan Kishan meets his doppelganger: Hanumankind sets stage on fire before batter's fireworks against Pakistan
Bryan Johnson described how habitual behaviours can create cycles of anticipation, reward, and guilt
Bryan Johnson just finished his social media ‘fast’, reveals striking results
AUS vs SL Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Follow Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Group B fixture happening in Pallekele.
Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026
The muscular and mental twitches to attack had to be leashed by Suryakumar Yadav when he took on Usman Tariq in Colombo. (JioHotstar screengrab/AP Photo)
How Suryakumar Yadav solved the Usman Tariq puzzle
On building public AI, governments must be tactical but remain flexible
On building and funding public AI, governments must be tactical, but remain flexible
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
How Hrithik Roshan reduced his eye power
'My number went down by half': Hrithik Roshan reveals how he successfully reduced his eye power; expert says 'needs to be understood in the right clinical context'
India AI Impact Summit 2026 Live
India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Global AI meet to begin in New Delhi today
Advertisement
Must Read
Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026
AUS vs SL Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Follow Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Group B fixture happening in Pallekele.
How Suryakumar Yadav solved the Usman Tariq puzzle
The muscular and mental twitches to attack had to be leashed by Suryakumar Yadav when he took on Usman Tariq in Colombo. (JioHotstar screengrab/AP Photo)
T20 World Cup: India has mastered the art of winning T20 matches
India vs Pakistan T20 world Cup
India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Global AI meet to begin in New Delhi today
India AI Impact Summit 2026 Live
AI Impact Summit 2026: Full guide to dates, venue, and agenda; How to register
AI Impact Summit
Pichai, Altman among tech CEOs attending the world’s largest AI summit in India
India has a massive, tech-savvy population, and the country is opening up to companies such as Google and OpenAI, which already see the South Asian powerhouse as a lucrative market.(Image: Reuters)
'My number went down by half': Hrithik Roshan reveals how he successfully reduced his eye power; expert says 'needs to be understood in the right clinical context'
How Hrithik Roshan reduced his eye power
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Ishan Kishan meets his doppelganger: Hanumankind sets stage on fire before batter's fireworks against Pakistan
The two share a hug and exchange a few words before Kishan walks off the ground
Bryan Johnson just finished his social media ‘fast’, reveals striking results
Bryan Johnson described how habitual behaviours can create cycles of anticipation, reward, and guilt
Ind vs Pak: Pakistani YouTuber smashes cake on his sister’s face after T20 World Cup loss to India
Ind vs Pak ICC Twenty20 World Cup
'Lied about everything on resume': Startup founder shares how one fake hire cost him Rs 2 lakh
Upon suspicion, the startup reached out to the candidate's previous employer
Meet this 12-year-old Dallas prodigy who built a nuclear fusion reactor in his playroom
The breakthrough moment came when the device generated neutrons
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement