Rahul Gandhi defamation case: Gandhi murder, Godse links raised in court

During his cross examination on Monday, Satyaki Savarkar was asked questions about the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, before the MP/MLA court in Pune, which is hearing a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Replying to Rahul Gandhi’s counsel Milind Pawar, Satyaki said it was true that his granduncle Nathuram Godse shot dead Mahatma Gandhi in Delhi on January 30, 1948.

Satyaki submitted in the court that, “After being shot, Mahatma Gandhi was lying in anguish at the spot for about 20 minutes but nobody rushed him to a nearby hospital. It was the then government’s apathy towards Gandhiji.”

Satyaki has filed a defamation case in the court against Rahul Gandhi for allegedly making defamatory remarks against freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar during a speech in London on March 5, 2023.