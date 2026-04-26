3 workers die after entering drainage tank in Pune

The incident took place around 4.30 pm at a mushroom company in Belsar village of Purandar taluka, under the jurisdiction of Jejuri police station. (File Photo)

Three workers died of suspected suffocation after entering a drainage tank at a mushroom cultivation unit in Pune’s Purandar taluka on Sunday afternoon, police said. Officials said that the incident occurred after one of the workers entered the drainage for cleaning and two others entered for rescue after the worker did not come out.

The incident took place around 4.30 pm at a mushroom company in Belsar village of Purandar taluka, under the jurisdiction of Jejuri police station.

According to police, one of the workers had entered a tank to clean a drainage line carrying wastewater from the unit. When he did not come out, a second worker entered the tank to check on him, followed by a third.