Pune poultry firm loses Rs 70 lakh in whale phishing scam

Cyber fraudsters also gained access to the accountant’s existing WhatsApp chats with the CEO and continued the conversation within the same thread, mimicking prior communication patterns and context.

A poultry company in Pune fell prey to a ‘sophisticated variant’ of a whale phishing scam, where cyber fraudsters hacked and compromised the mobile phone of an accountant and tampered with his contact list to impersonate the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), manipulating the accountant into transferring Rs 70 lakh to mule accounts.

An FIR in the case was registered on April 25, at the Cyber Crime police station of the Pimpri Chinchwad police by the CEO of the poultry products company in Ravet.

The fraudulent incident took place on the afternoon of April 15 when the accountant of the company received a WhatsApp message from a number which had the name and display picture of the CEO. The message even referred to a previous communication and then directed the accountant to transfer Rs 70 to a particular account. The accountant transferred the money. A while later the same sender asked the accountant to transfer Rs 30 lakh to a different account. At this point the accountant got suspicious and asked if such directions were being given. It came to light that the firm had been defrauded. The company officials subsequently approached the Cyber crime police station of Pimpri Chinchwad police and an FIR was registered.