Pune weather: Light rain, cloudy skies likely as Maharashtra sees rainfall deficit

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said rainfall activity is likely to be subdued over peninsular India during the next one week with most districts in Maharashtra expected to experience normal light to moderate rainfall for the next few days.
In Shivajinagar, the main weather station of Pune, the effect is already evident in the blue skies alternating with the sporadic drizzle. The 24 hour rainfall at the station was 2.2 mm on Friday morning. Hadapsar was marginally wetter, recording 4 mm. NDA, Pashan, Magarpatta and Koregaon Park had almost a dry day, recording between 0.5 and 2 mm of rain.
IMD has said that Pune will witness cloudy skies, especially in the afternoons and the evenings with “very light to light rain likely” over the weekend.
According to IMD, there are a number of weather systems present in the country, such as an upper air cyclonic circulation over North Haryana and its neighbourhoods and another one over Northeast Assam and its neighbourhood. Yet, these are not expected to impact the rainfall or other normal weather patterns over Maharashtra.
The country is facing a monsoon rainfall deficit of 13.5 per cent. The August rainfall figures, till Friday, across the country showed a departure of 15.5 per cent below normal. Maharashtra has received 142.7 mm rainfall, which is 44 per cent below normal for the month of August. Pune district, where the normal rainfall for August is 246.8 mm, has received 186.3 mm of rain, which is 25 per cent below normal.
The maximum and minimum temperatures in the city are expected to rise marginally over the next few days. On Friday, Shivajinagar recorded a daytime temperature of 28 degrees Celsius, which is in the normal range.
The maximum temperature in most parts of Pune, from Shivajinagar and Chinchwadis to NDA and Pashan, is likely to reach 30 degrees Celsius by September 3 and in Lohegaon, the maximum temperature is expected to reach 32 degrees Celsius by September 2. The evening temperature is forecast to range between 22 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius in different parts of the city by the beginning of September.