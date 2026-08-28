Pune weather: Light rain, cloudy skies likely as Maharashtra sees rainfall deficit

In Shivajinagar, the main weather station of Pune, the effect is already evident in the blue skies alternating with the sporadic drizzle. (File Photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said rainfall activity is likely to be subdued over peninsular India during the next one week with most districts in Maharashtra expected to experience normal light to moderate rainfall for the next few days.

In Shivajinagar, the main weather station of Pune, the effect is already evident in the blue skies alternating with the sporadic drizzle. The 24 hour rainfall at the station was 2.2 mm on Friday morning. Hadapsar was marginally wetter, recording 4 mm. NDA, Pashan, Magarpatta and Koregaon Park had almost a dry day, recording between 0.5 and 2 mm of rain.

IMD has said that Pune will witness cloudy skies, especially in the afternoons and the evenings with “very light to light rain likely” over the weekend.