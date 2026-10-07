Pune records hottest October day since 2002

According to the forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature is expected to stay around 35 degrees Celsius in Shivajinagar, Pashan and NDA till October 12. (Express File Photo)

Shivajinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 35.7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, 4.4 degrees above normal, and the highest temperature to be recorded in October since 2002. Pune and its suburbs sweltered throughout the day with Lohegaon recording 5.3 degrees above normal during the day, at 36.6 degrees Celsius. In Wadgaonsheri, Chinchwad, NDA and Hadapsar, the maximum temperature was above 35 degrees Celsius. Pashan and Magarpatta recorded their maximum temperature at more than 34 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

The maximum temperature has been rising over several days. In Shivajinagar, the daytime temperature was 34.8 degrees Celsius on October 3, when the southwest monsoon withdrew from Pune. According to the forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature is expected to stay around 35 degrees Celsius in Shivajinagar, Pashan and NDA till October 12. In Lohegaon, Chinchwad, Magarpatta, the temperature is expected to touch 36 degrees Celsius. According to IMD, no rain is expected and the skies are expected to remain clear, possibly turning cloudy, for the next few days.