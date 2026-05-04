Baramati heats up in more ways than one; Pune touches 40° C again

Baramati, where Sunetra Pawar essayed a historic victory in the assembly bypolls, has been feeling the heat in other ways too. While it was among the warmest parts of Madhya Maharashtra for the fifth consecutive day, the maximum temperature was 38.4° C on May 4. Just the day before, temperatures crossed 40° C during the day.

On May 4, Shivajinagar, Pune’s main weather station, was a close second to Baramati, trailing by 1° C, to register 37.4° C, which was 1.1° C below normal. That neither place experienced the sweltering, scorching heat of a few days ago, when 40° C used to be a foregone conclusion, is a pointer to the lower maximum temperatures in the region at present.

In most parts of Pune city, the daytime temperature was bearable. NDA, Chinchwad, Pashan and Wadgaonsheri recorded maximum temperatures around 36° C. Hadapsar registered 35.4° C.

The minimum temperature, too, is showing a gradual fall. It was 22.6° C in Shivajinagar on May 4, a rise from 20.2° C on May 2. Hadapsar, Magarpatta and Koregaon Park were warmer, at 24.8° C, while Chinchwad was 23.3° C. NDA, Lavale and Pashan were cool at 20.3° C. Mahabaleshwar experienced the coolest morning in the state, with a minimum temperature of 17.5° C.

“As the approaching days have clear skies, the temperature is set to rise, marginally,” says Dr Anupam Kashyapi, former Head of weather forecasting at IMD(Pune).

The maximum temperature in Shivajinagar, Pashan, Chinchwad, Lavale, Magarpatta, NDA and Koregaon Park is expected to reach 40° C around this weekend. The forecast for Chinchwad is 41° C on May 9 and 10.

Kashyapi adds, “We are seeing a rise in moisture in large parts of the country due to several weather systems viz. the Upper Air Cyclonic Circulation over Haryana, the north-south trough from Vidarbha to the Comorin region and the east-west trough from South-Chattishgarh to Manipur and other auxiliary weather systems.”

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Taking note of the fact that people in cities, such as Mumbai and Pune, among others, are feeling warmer than it is, Kashyapi says that the “real feel” temperature is higher than the actual temperature due to relatively high humidity in the air. On May 4, the Relative Humidity was 61 in Shivajinagar, 48 in Lohegaon and 62 in Pashan.

IMD says that no rainfall is expected in Pune till May 7. There is, however, an alert for very light to light rain with thunderstorm, lightning and squall for parts of Madhya Maharashtra on May 7 and 8. Isolated parts of Marathwada, too, are expected to experience thunderstorms, lightning and squall on May 6, 7 and 8. Thunderstorms, lightning and squall might also be felt in parts of Vidarbha between May 5 and 7.