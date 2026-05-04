Baramati heats up in more ways than one; Pune touches 40° C again

On May 4, Shivajinagar, Pune's main weather station, was a close second to Baramati, trailing by 1° C, to register 37.4° C, which was 1.1° C below normal.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readMay 4, 2026 10:21 PM IST
Pune heatThe maximum temperature in Shivajinagar, Pashan, Chinchwad, Lavale, Magarpatta, NDA and Koregaon Park is expected to reach 40° C around this weekend. (File Photo)
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Baramati, where Sunetra Pawar essayed a historic victory in the assembly bypolls, has been feeling the heat in other ways too. While it was among the warmest parts of Madhya Maharashtra for the fifth consecutive day, the maximum temperature was 38.4° C on May 4. Just the day before, temperatures crossed 40° C during the day.

On May 4, Shivajinagar, Pune’s main weather station, was a close second to Baramati, trailing by 1° C, to register 37.4° C, which was 1.1° C below normal. That neither place experienced the sweltering, scorching heat of a few days ago, when 40° C used to be a foregone conclusion, is a pointer to the lower maximum temperatures in the region at present.

In most parts of Pune city, the daytime temperature was bearable. NDA, Chinchwad, Pashan and Wadgaonsheri recorded maximum temperatures around 36° C. Hadapsar registered 35.4° C.

The minimum temperature, too, is showing a gradual fall. It was 22.6° C in Shivajinagar on May 4, a rise from 20.2° C on May 2. Hadapsar, Magarpatta and Koregaon Park were warmer, at 24.8° C, while Chinchwad was 23.3° C. NDA, Lavale and Pashan were cool at 20.3° C. Mahabaleshwar experienced the coolest morning in the state, with a minimum temperature of 17.5° C.

“As the approaching days have clear skies, the temperature is set to rise, marginally,” says Dr Anupam Kashyapi, former Head of weather forecasting at IMD(Pune).

The maximum temperature in Shivajinagar, Pashan, Chinchwad, Lavale, Magarpatta, NDA and Koregaon Park is expected to reach 40° C around this weekend. The forecast for Chinchwad is 41° C on May 9 and 10.

Kashyapi adds, “We are seeing a rise in moisture in large parts of the country due to several weather systems viz. the Upper Air Cyclonic Circulation over Haryana, the north-south trough from Vidarbha to the Comorin region and the east-west trough from South-Chattishgarh to Manipur and other auxiliary weather systems.”

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Taking note of the fact that people in cities, such as Mumbai and Pune, among others, are feeling warmer than it is, Kashyapi says that the “real feel” temperature is higher than the actual temperature due to relatively high humidity in the air. On May 4, the Relative Humidity was 61 in Shivajinagar, 48 in Lohegaon and 62 in Pashan.

IMD says that no rainfall is expected in Pune till May 7. There is, however, an alert for very light to light rain with thunderstorm, lightning and squall for parts of Madhya Maharashtra on May 7 and 8. Isolated parts of Marathwada, too, are expected to experience thunderstorms, lightning and squall on May 6, 7 and 8. Thunderstorms, lightning and squall might also be felt in parts of Vidarbha between May 5 and 7.

Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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