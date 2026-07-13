Break in monsoon at present, rain to increase around July 20

Pune district, too, is “very likely” to remain dry, though there is a possibility of very light to light rain, accompanied by mild thunder over the next few days. (File Photo)

Regions such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and coastal Andhra Pradesh are among those going through dry weather, – “break in monsoon” period – when there is no rain. According to the India Meteorological Deapartment (IMD), from Palghat, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Sindhudurg to the Ghat areas, and to Latur, Dharashiv and Amravati, the weather was likely to be dry and any rain would be light to moderate.

Pune district, too, is “very likely” to remain dry, though there is a possibility of very light to light rain, accompanied by mild thunder over the next few days.

“Last week, when the monsoon was active to vigorous, the region received record-breaking rainfall. The weather systems responsible for the exceptional rain – a low-pressure system that had formed in the Bay of Bengal , spread to the west, and strengthened gradually, an Off-shore Trough over the Arabian Sea, off the Maharashtra coast, and a Shear zone over this region at 21°N – have disappeared with time,” says Dr Anupam Kashyapi, former head of weather forecasting at IMD.