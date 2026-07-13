Break in monsoon at present, rain to increase around July 20

After record-breaking downpours, a sudden 'break in monsoon' pushes Pune temperatures past 31°C

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readPuneJul 13, 2026 10:00 PM IST
rainPune district, too, is “very likely” to remain dry, though there is a possibility of very light to light rain, accompanied by mild thunder over the next few days. (File Photo)
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Regions such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and coastal Andhra Pradesh are among those going through dry weather, – “break in monsoon” period – when there is no rain. According to the India Meteorological Deapartment (IMD), from Palghat, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Sindhudurg to the Ghat areas, and to Latur, Dharashiv and Amravati, the weather was likely to be dry and any rain would be light to moderate.

Pune district, too, is “very likely” to remain dry, though there is a possibility of very light to light rain, accompanied by mild thunder over the next few days.

“Last week, when the monsoon was active to vigorous, the region received record-breaking rainfall. The weather systems responsible for the exceptional rain – a low-pressure system that had formed in the Bay of Bengal , spread to the west, and strengthened gradually, an Off-shore Trough over the Arabian Sea, off the Maharashtra coast, and a Shear zone over this region at 21°N – have disappeared with time,” says Dr Anupam Kashyapi, former head of weather forecasting at IMD.

“Yet, there is a remnant of moisture in the atmosphere . Some moisture is also being introduced by waterbodies. The rising temperature and the availability of moisture might result in local convective activity so that isolated areas of Pune might experience partly cloudy sky and very light to light rain with thundering,” she added.

He says, according to the IMD’s Medium Range Forecast, there is a likely formation of a low-pressure system developing over the Bay of Bengal. Simultaneously, the westerly winds from Arabian sea are likely to strengthen with the formation of off-shore trough. “Due to these, there is a likelihood of Konkan and the Ghats areas experiencing rainfall activity around July 17 and an increase in rainfall activity in the state, including Mumbai and Pune from July 20 for a couple of days ,” he says.

Days after rains pelted down in buckets in the city, Pune district’s rainfall readings since June 1 is 473.1 mm, which is 241.8 mm above normal. Maharashtra, too, is showing almost normal rainfall, with a deficit of only 5 per cent.

The last time Shivajinagar weather station of Pune recorded a significant rainfall, of15.1 mm over 24 hours, was on Thursday morning. Since then the sky has remained almost clear. One of the consequences of the clear blue sky is that the maximum temperature has been rising.

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On Monday, the daytime temperature of Shivajinagar, 31.2 degree C, which is 2.6 degree C above normal, was marginally higher than the below-30 degree C recorded during the heavy rain of last week.

Across the city, from Pashan and NDA to Chinchwad, Hadapsar and Wadgaonsheri, the maximum temperature remained in the range of 31 degree C on Monday. Lohegaon’s maximum temperature of 31.4 degree C was 2.8 degree C above normal. In the districts, it was Jalgaon that recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state– 37.6 degree C, which is 4.3 degree C above normal.

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Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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