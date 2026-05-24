Tanker crisis turns deadly: Seven road deaths in four months, health hazards indisputable

Massive public outrage following the deaths of Class 12 student and 22-year-old woman two days apart further prompted police to take stringent action and take corrective measures.

Written by: Sushant Kulkarni, Anuradha Mascarenhas
5 min readPuneMay 24, 2026 08:32 PM IST
water tankerIt was only after back-to-back fatal accidents — in which either pedestrians or bike riders were killed — that the traffic police launched an enforcement drive targeting errant tanker drivers. (File Photo)
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As Pune and the surrounding area battled one of its harshest summers and an acute water shortage this year, the city’s dependence on private water tankers came at a deadly cost on the roads.

Seven persons lost their lives in tanker-related accidents from January to April in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, with five of the deaths reported in April alone — the period when demand for tankers and their movement across the city peaked.

Also Read | Tanker Town Pune | Why a city surrounded by 4 massive dams is running dry this summer

It was only after back-to-back fatal accidents — in which either pedestrians or bike riders were killed — that the traffic police launched an enforcement drive targeting errant tanker drivers. Massive public outrage following the deaths of Class 12 student and 22-year-old woman two days apart further prompted police to take stringent action and take corrective measures.

While dependence on private tankers has steadily increased amid depleting groundwater and irregular water supply in many parts of the city, residents say the unchecked movement of heavy tankers through densely populated neighbourhoods has turned daily commuting into a nightmare.

“Following multiple serious and fatal accidents involving water tankers in recent weeks, we decided to launch a focused enforcement drive across the city against violators. During the operation, action was taken against tanker vehicles found entering during restricted hours, operating without valid permits or fitness certificates, and violating other provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. The drive will continue in the coming days and strict action will be taken against tanker operators and drivers found endangering public safety,” an officer from Pune City Traffic Control branch said.

Saee Kadam, an HR professional and resident of Kharadi, said, “Water tankers have become unavoidable because many housing societies do not receive adequate water supply. But the way many tanker drivers speed through narrow internal roads and crowded junctions has made daily commuting extremely stressful and unsafe.”

Nikhil Jagtap, a resident of Balewadi Phata, said tanker movement rises sharply during summer, especially during evening hours. “Some drivers jump signals, take wrong turns and drive aggressively to complete multiple trips quickly,” he said. “Heavy tankers moving recklessly through residential areas have become a serious safety concern for commuters and pedestrians alike.”

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In the aftermath of the accidents, Pune RTO released a graphic reiterating basic but important aspects that tanker operators must keep in mind. These include ensuring checking maintenance of the tanker before driving, not driving when tired or sleepy, ensuring the tanker has equipment like a first-aid kit, torch, and fire extinguisher. The graphic also says, “Constant phone calls by customers = attention diverted”, shedding light on how mobile use while driving becomes an additional concern.

The graphic mentions that Read Under Run Protection Devices and Lateral Under Run Protection Devices are compulsory and drivers must ensure they are installed.

Water-borne diseases

Data from the civic health department shows over 10,000 cases of waterborne infections in 2025 alone. Official sources admit that largely they find cases from among villages that have been merged within the municipal corporation limits, where piped water supply is still not a reality.

While they did not rule out tanker water as a possible source, officials added that other factors, such as poorly maintained water tanks, could also be responsible.

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According to the data there were 11,726 cases of water borne infections in 2024 and 11,758 in 2023. From January till April this year, the Pune Municipal Corporation health department registered 3,759 cases of water borne infections.

However, according to doctors it was difficult to determine the exact cause. Tankers usually source water from supplies under the PMC and the water is generally considered potable and adequately chlorinated.

“However, there could be multiple reasons involved, including travel-related factors. We also collect and review travel history as part of the assessment,” Dr Amit Dravid, consultant infectious diseases specialist told The Sunday Express.

He pointed out that there was a need for more granular data about mapping of diarrhoeal diseases all over Pune just to check whether areas supplied by tanker water had a higher number of such cases.

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Meanwhile, as per data of the 10,000 to 11,000 cases of water borne infections being registered every year , a majority were due to acute diarrhoeal diseases followed by gastroenteritis. Water borne infections also included dysentery, viral hepatitis and enteric fever typhoid.

Civic health department officials have consistently appealed to residents to boil and filter drinking water that is supplied from private or civic water tankers- more so during the monsoon season. Officials stated that boiling water is a critical and necessary safety precaution to prevent water borne diseases.

(with inputs from Soham Shah)

Sushant Kulkarni
Sushant Kulkarni

Sushant Kulkarni is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express in Pune with 12+ years of experience covering issues related to Crime, Defence, Internal Security and Courts. He has been associated with the Indian Express since July 2010. Sushant has extensively reported on law and order issues of Pune and surrounding area, Cyber crime, narcotics trade and terrorism. His coverage in the Defence beat includes operational aspects of the three services, the defence research and development and issues related to key defence establishments. He has covered several sensitive cases in the courts at Pune. Sushant is an avid photographer, plays harmonica and loves cooking. ... Read More

Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
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Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

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