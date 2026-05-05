No water cuts in Pune city till May-end, mayor directs PMC

The mayor issued directives to cancel all water cuts until May 31.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
2 min readPuneUpdated: May 5, 2026 09:37 PM IST
Pune mayorNagpure discussed the current water reserves, water treatment infrastructure, distribution network, and contingency measures to address potential water scarcity. (Photo Credits: Manjusha Deepak Nagpure/X)
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In a major relief to Pune’s residents battling sweltering days, there will be no water cut in the city till May-end. “There should not be any water cut in the city till May 31. The civic body should ensure smooth and uninterrupted water supply within the limits of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC),” said Mayor Manjusha Nagpure on Tuesday after reviewing the water situation in the city.

The mayor issued directives to cancel all water cuts until May 31. In the previous general body meeting of the civic body, all corporators in the PMC took on the civic administration over insufficient water supply in their respective wards while threatening protest if the situation did not improve.

Nagpure discussed the current water reserves, water treatment infrastructure, distribution network, and contingency measures to address potential water scarcity.

Pune city receives its water supply from the Panshet, Varasgaon, Temghar, and Khadakwasla dams; the current water levels in these reservoirs were reviewed. “Taking into account the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast — which suggests a possibility of lower rainfall this year — instructions were issued to undertake all necessary planning and preparatory measures,” she said.

In anticipation of the monsoon, Nagpure said the chlorination processes at the water treatment plants have been bolstered, and an adequate stock of essential chemicals has been secured.

Maintenance work — including the cleaning of clarifiers and filter beds, as well as the repair of machinery — has been completed across all 17 water treatment plants within the city, she said, adding special measures are being implemented to enhance the efficacy of the water purification process, specifically to address the increased turbidity levels typically observed during the monsoon season.

Under the ‘Equal Water Supply Scheme,’ infrastructure development work is currently underway not only within the city’s older limits but also in the newly merged villages; this project entails the construction of water treatment plants, pumping stations, water storage tanks, and distribution pipelines, the mayor said.

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To further optimise and improve the water supply management system, the mayor said the PMC will use modern technologies — such as AI-based leak detection, robotic camera inspections, water tanker tracking systems, and mobile application-based monitoring.

Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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