No water cuts in Pune city till May-end, mayor directs PMC

In a major relief to Pune’s residents battling sweltering days, there will be no water cut in the city till May-end. “There should not be any water cut in the city till May 31. The civic body should ensure smooth and uninterrupted water supply within the limits of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC),” said Mayor Manjusha Nagpure on Tuesday after reviewing the water situation in the city.

The mayor issued directives to cancel all water cuts until May 31. In the previous general body meeting of the civic body, all corporators in the PMC took on the civic administration over insufficient water supply in their respective wards while threatening protest if the situation did not improve.