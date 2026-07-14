No water cut till July 22: Pune Mayor rejects civic chief’s plan

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The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) administration and elected body appear to be at odds over the city’s water supply, with Mayor Manjusha Nagpure on Tuesday announcing that there would be no water cuts until July 22, a day after Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said alternate-day water supply would resume from Wednesday.
“There will be no water cut till July 22. The ongoing regular water supply will continue, providing relief to citizens. Any decision on possible water cuts will be taken after reviewing the rainfall situation and water storage in the dams after July 22,” Nagpure said.
On Monday, Ram had said that although rainfall over the past 10 days had improved water levels in the dams, storage remained inadequate.
“The rains in the last 10 days enabled the dams to refill to some extent, but they are not filled to capacity. It is therefore inevitable to resume water cuts unless the dams are adequately replenished. The water cut will resume from July 15,” he had stated.
The PMC had introduced alternate-day water supply from June 15 after delayed and deficient rainfall reduced water storage in the reservoirs supplying the city. The measure was aimed at ensuring that available water would last until the end of August if rainfall remained inadequate.
After heavy rainfall between July 1 and 8 increased water storage in the reservoirs, the civic body temporarily withdrew the water cuts to ensure uninterrupted water supply during the annual palkhi procession, in which devotees accompany the palanquins carrying the symbolic footwear (padukas) of saints Dnyaneshwar and Tukaram to Pandharpur.
Heavy rainfall during that period also led to water being released into the Mutha river. While the Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar dams are around half full, the Khadakwasla dam has reached full capacity. However, the combined storage in the four reservoirs is still below the level required to meet the city’s water demand for the coming year.
The alternate-day water supply had led to shortages in several parts of the city, forcing many residents to rely on water tankers and resulting in higher tanker charges.