No water cut till July 22: Pune Mayor rejects civic chief’s plan

The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) administration and elected body appear to be at odds over the city’s water supply, with Mayor Manjusha Nagpure on Tuesday announcing that there would be no water cuts until July 22, a day after Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said alternate-day water supply would resume from Wednesday.

“There will be no water cut till July 22. The ongoing regular water supply will continue, providing relief to citizens. Any decision on possible water cuts will be taken after reviewing the rainfall situation and water storage in the dams after July 22,” Nagpure said.

On Monday, Ram had said that although rainfall over the past 10 days had improved water levels in the dams, storage remained inadequate.