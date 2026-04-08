Pune warms up again as summer gradually tightens grip

Maximum temperatures rise to 35°C after brief cool spell

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readApr 8, 2026 08:11 PM IST
PuneThe maximum temperature, climbed to 35 degrees Celsius on Wednesday from 33.1 degrees Celsius 48 hours before. (Express File Photo by Arul Horizon)
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When Pune woke up to 21.1 degrees Celsius on Wednesday morning, it was a sharp change from the cool 17.8 degrees Celsius it had experienced on Monday in the aftermath of thunderstorms and intense spells of rains. The maximum temperature, climbed to 35 degrees Celsius on Wednesday from 33.1 degrees Celsius 48 hours before.

“The summer season is progressing as expected. There is some moisture in the air blowing in from the Arabian Sea or in the north wind due to a Western Disturbance. As a result of the lack of clouds and presence of less moisture, the solar radiations are penetrating the Earth’s surface and raising the atmospheric temperature during the day,” said Anupam Kashyapi, former head of Weather Forecasting Division at the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The trend of an upward movement in temperature was seen across the city on Friday. The lowest daytime temperature on Wednesday was 33 degrees Celsius recorded in NDA and Chinchwad, the highest was from Lohegaon at 36 degrees Celsius. Magarpatta and Koregaon Park were 34 degrees Celsius.

According to the weather office, pleasant days have receded for now from Shivajinagar and Pashan stations to Lavale and Magarpatta. The daytime temperature is expected to hit 36 degrees Celsius around April 10 and rise another 2 degrees Celsius by April 14.

Since the sky will remain mainly clear for the next few days, the minimum temperature might be less than 20° C in certain areas. Pashan, Lavale and NDA might register a morning temperature of around 18 degrees Celsius while the rest of the city will likely be between 20 and 22 degrees Celsius. Subsequently, the minimum temperature is estimated to increase to the range of 20 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Kashyapi said the chances of thunder and lightning will be less in the next few days in Pune district, though partly cloudy skies may occur in the afternoon in isolated areas of the district. If there is achance of rain , in the district, it will be very light to light.

However, light rain will likely occur in the southern parts of Maharashtra, south-east Vidarbha, where there might be partly cloudy conditions and a chance of light thundering. The Konkan division, including Mumbai, will likely witness hot and humid conditions due to the combined effect of moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea and moderately high temperatures for the next few days. “As a result, the real feel is expected to be more than usual in Konkan region. Even in Mumbai, the moisture-laden air is likely to make people feel warmer than it is actually,” added Kashyapi.

Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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