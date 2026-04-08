Pune warms up again as summer gradually tightens grip

When Pune woke up to 21.1 degrees Celsius on Wednesday morning, it was a sharp change from the cool 17.8 degrees Celsius it had experienced on Monday in the aftermath of thunderstorms and intense spells of rains. The maximum temperature, climbed to 35 degrees Celsius on Wednesday from 33.1 degrees Celsius 48 hours before.

“The summer season is progressing as expected. There is some moisture in the air blowing in from the Arabian Sea or in the north wind due to a Western Disturbance. As a result of the lack of clouds and presence of less moisture, the solar radiations are penetrating the Earth’s surface and raising the atmospheric temperature during the day,” said Anupam Kashyapi, former head of Weather Forecasting Division at the India Meteorological Department (IMD).