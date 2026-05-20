Brother of accused in Vanraj Andekar murder shot at

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The 26-year-old brother of an accused in the 2024 murder of former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporator Vanraj Andekar was shot at and injured with a machete in an attack in broad daylight on a busy street in Pune’s Balajinagar on Wednesday. The injured man, Akshay alias Bala Mhaske, was in critical condition at a private hospital as police teams launched a coordinated manhunt to trace the attackers.
Akshay alias Bala Bapu Mhaske (26) is a resident of Dhankawadi. Akshay’s brother Akash had earlier been arrested in the Vanraj Andekar murder case. Akash Mhaske had allegedly procured pistols from Madhya Pradesh for the accused involved in Vanraj’s murder and was later arrested in the case.
Police officials said that on Wednesday morning, Akshay had gone to Balajinagar on the Pune-Satara Road for breakfast and was standing near Rajarshi Shahu Bank Chowk when assailants arrived on two-wheelers and opened fire at him. One bullet hit his leg. The attackers then assaulted him with a machete, injuring him grievously. The attackers fled the scene leaving Akshay bleeding profusely on the ground. He was immediately admitted to a private hospital.
After the incident senior police officers from the local police station and zone and crime branch rushed to the scene and a probe was launched. Police said CCTV cameras were being checked to identify the suspect and a coordinated manhunt had been launched.
Former NCP corporator Vanraj Andekar — who was son of notorious gangster Bandu Andekar, the leader of Andekar gang — was shot dead on September 1, 2024, at Doke Talim Chowk in Nana Peth. Police had said the murder stemmed from a rivalry for dominance as well as a property dispute. Several accused including Somnath Gaikwad, Aniket Dudhbhaate, Vanraj Andekar’s sister Sanjeevani Komkar, her husband Jayant Komkar, and her brother-in-law Ganesh Komkar, were arrested for Vanraj’s murder.
Later, on September 5, 2025, the Andekar gang allegedly killed Ayush Komkar (18), son of accused Ganesh Komkar, in retaliation for Vanraj Andekar’s murder. Ayush was shot dead inside the residential society premises on the eve of the Ganesh immersion procession that year. Ayush Komkar was the grandson of Bandu Andekar.
A deepening rift within Pune’s notorious crime family of gangster Bandu Andekar over the 68-year-old patriarch’s illicit wealth and control of his criminal stronghold is suspected to be the central reason behind the murders of its two members — Bandu Andekar’ son Vanraj Andekar and daughter’s son Ayush Komkar — one year apart. This family feud is fueled by two factions of the once-undivided Andekar gang, the probe has revealed.