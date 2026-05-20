Brother of accused in Vanraj Andekar murder shot at

The 26-year-old brother of an accused in the 2024 murder of former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporator Vanraj Andekar was shot at and injured with a machete in an attack in broad daylight on a busy street in Pune’s Balajinagar on Wednesday. The injured man, Akshay alias Bala Mhaske, was in critical condition at a private hospital as police teams launched a coordinated manhunt to trace the attackers.

Akshay alias Bala Bapu Mhaske (26) is a resident of Dhankawadi. Akshay’s brother Akash had earlier been arrested in the Vanraj Andekar murder case. Akash Mhaske had allegedly procured pistols from Madhya Pradesh for the accused involved in Vanraj’s murder and was later arrested in the case.