After hotelier’s death, kin demand action against ‘rogue water tankers’

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A day after a speeding water tanker claimed the life of a 47-year-old hotelier in Pune’s Bibwewadi-Kondhwa Road in the Market Yard area, his family demanded strict action against tankers which are violating norms.
“There must be action against rogue water tankers operating without valid fitness certificates, illegal parking, and wrong-side driving. If strict action is not taken, such violations will continue to claim innocent lives,” said Bapu Alhat, elder brother of the deceased, Anil Sitaram Alhat (47).
Alleging negligence and unsafe road conditions, Bapu said a combination of illegal parking and reckless driving led to the fatal crash on the stretch near Kalyan Bhel.
“There is hardly any space on that road stretch near Kalyan Bhel. Vehicles are parked haphazardly. And just before the accident, around 10.30 am, a vehicle suddenly reversed from the premises onto the road, forcing my brother to apply the brakes suddenly. At that very moment, a speeding water tanker rammed into him from behind and ran over him,” he told The Indian Express.
“What was my brother’s fault? He was wearing a helmet, had all the required documents, including a valid driving licence, and was following the rules. Despite that, he lost his life due to tanker’s reckless driving. We want justice, and those responsible must be put behind bars,” Bapu questioned.
He said that his brother, Anil had went out to procure material for a hotel that they had started around seven months ago. “Now, with his sudden death, the family faces a severe financial burden,” he added.
Anil is survived by his wife, a homemaker, and two children, one studying in Class 12 and the other in Class 5.
After a complaint was lodged, Market Yard police have arrested the tanker driver, Nilesh Laxman Pote (36), a resident of Pawan Nagar in Bibwewadi. A case has also been registered against the tanker owner, Bagtavarmal Rathi (57). Police said the tanker owner was allegedly aware that the vehicle’s fitness certificate had expired, but still allowed it to be operated.