After hotelier’s death, kin demand action against ‘rogue water tankers’

A day after a speeding water tanker claimed the life of a 47-year-old hotelier in Pune’s Bibwewadi-Kondhwa Road in the Market Yard area, his family demanded strict action against tankers which are violating norms.

“There must be action against rogue water tankers operating without valid fitness certificates, illegal parking, and wrong-side driving. If strict action is not taken, such violations will continue to claim innocent lives,” said Bapu Alhat, elder brother of the deceased, Anil Sitaram Alhat (47).

Alleging negligence and unsafe road conditions, Bapu said a combination of illegal parking and reckless driving led to the fatal crash on the stretch near Kalyan Bhel.