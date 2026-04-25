Speeding water tanker claims second life in 3 weeks; driver, tanker owner booked

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
Three weeks after a speeding tanker killed a 19-year-old in NIBM-Kodhwa area on April 5, a hotelier on a two-wheeler died after he was hit by a speeding water tanker on Saturday. The deceased businessman was identified as Anil Sitaram Alhat (47), a resident of Bhimale Complex in Market Yard.
Market Yard police have arrested the tanker driver, Nilesh Laxman Pote (36), a resident of Pawan Nagar in Bibwewadi. A case has also been registered against the tanker owner, Bagtavarmal Rathi (57), a resident of Sukhsagar Nagar.
The incident took place on Saturday morning, around 10:30 am, on the Bibwewadi-Kondhwa Road, specifically on the stretch in front of Kalyan Bhel, inside Market Yard area. Anil’s nephew, Mahadev Gorakh Kamble (aged 37), lodged the official complaint regarding this matter.
According to police, Alhat was traveling towards Chandralok Chowk along the Kondhwa-Bibwewadi Road on his two-wheeler around 10:30 am. When he was passing in front of Kalyan Bhel outlet, the accused tanker driver Nilesh Pote, crashed into Alhat’s two-wheeler while driving at high speed.
“Alhat’s bike slipped under the rear wheels of the water tanker and sustained severe injuries. He was admitted to a hospital for treatment; however, he subsequently succumbed to his injuries,” said Sunita Navale, Police Inspector (Crime) at Market Yard Police Station.
The tanker owner, Rathi, was allegedly aware that the tanker’s fitness certificate had expired and despite knowing this, he allowed Pote to drive the vehicle. Consequently, a case was registered against Rathi as well.
Heavy vehicles violating rules in the city has become a pressing concern over the past few days. It is now evident that the frequency of accidents caused by water tankers is also on the rise.
The police also arrested the tanker owner for entrusting the vehicle to the driver. The police are further investigating the case.