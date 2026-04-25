Speeding water tanker claims second life in 3 weeks; driver, tanker owner booked

A 40-year-old resident of Sandesh Nagar, Salisbury Park died after being hit by a water tanker on the Bibvewadi-Gangadham road around 10 am on Saturday. A forensic team and local police then inspected the accident site. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

Three weeks after a speeding tanker killed a 19-year-old in NIBM-Kodhwa area on April 5, a hotelier on a two-wheeler died after he was hit by a speeding water tanker on Saturday. The deceased businessman was identified as Anil Sitaram Alhat (47), a resident of Bhimale Complex in Market Yard.

Market Yard police have arrested the tanker driver, Nilesh Laxman Pote (36), a resident of Pawan Nagar in Bibwewadi. A case has also been registered against the tanker owner, Bagtavarmal Rathi (57), a resident of Sukhsagar Nagar.

The incident took place on Saturday morning, around 10:30 am, on the Bibwewadi-Kondhwa Road, specifically on the stretch in front of Kalyan Bhel, inside Market Yard area. Anil’s nephew, Mahadev Gorakh Kamble (aged 37), lodged the official complaint regarding this matter.