Woman doctor dies after jumping from 24th floor in Pune’s Ravet

“Prima-facie it is learnt, the deceased Rokade committed suicide by jumping from the 24th floor of an under construction building of Astoria Royals in Rave", said senior Police Officer Hrishikesh Ghadge. (Image generated using AI)

A 29-year-old doctor died after falling from the 24th floor of an under construction building in Ravet on Friday morning.

Police identified the deceased as Dr Shweta Rokade from Latur district, currently residing in a rented apartment in Celestial City in Ravet.

Senior police inspector Hrishikesh Ghadge said the incident took place around 10 am on Friday.

“Prima-facie it is learnt, the deceased Rokade committed suicide by jumping from the 24th floor of an under construction building of Astoria Royals in Ravet. She was a BAMS doctor working as an intern at the Birla hospital,” said Ghagde.

“Deceased was unmarried. We have received a suicide note in which she has mentioned that nobody should be held responsible… As per the procedure, we had filed an accidental death report and an inquiry is on to confirm the cause behind the incident. Her family has been informed,” he said.