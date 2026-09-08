Cop attacked after suspect accused him of telling mother about drug use

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A 28-year-old police constable was allegedly attacked with sharp weapons on his neck and chest and robbed of a mobile phone and gold chain by two men and their unidentified accomplices near Pune Railway station on Monday night. Police have detained two suspects in the case.
The incident took place around 8.30 pm on the road outside the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Government Railway Police (GRP), near Pune Railway station, according to the complaint filed at Bundgarden police station.
The complainant, identified as Akshay Mahadev Bombale, is a police constable attached to the GRP. He was on his way home when he encountered the accused, identified as Vicky Patro and Rocky Patro, along with two unidentified persons.
According to the FIR, Bombale had questioned Vicky and Rocky a day earlier on suspicion of consuming contraband substances. On Monday night, the accused allegedly confronted Bombale, suspecting that he had told Vicky’s mother that Vicky consumed alcohol and smoked marijuana. They allegedly abused him and threatened to kill him.
Police said the accused then caught hold of Bombale and attacked him with sharp weapons, striking him on the neck and chest. Bombale sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital.
The accused allegedly took advantage of the assault to rob him of his mobile phone and gold chain.
The Bund Garden Police have registered a case under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 109(1), pertaining to attempt to murder, and Section 309(6), pertaining to robbery, along with provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act.
Police said CCTV cameras are available in the area and footage is being examined as part of the investigation. A forensic team has also been pressed into service, they said.