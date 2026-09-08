Cop attacked after suspect accused him of telling mother about drug use

Police said the accused then caught hold of Bombale and attacked him with sharp weapons, striking him on the neck and chest. (File Photo)

A 28-year-old police constable was allegedly attacked with sharp weapons on his neck and chest and robbed of a mobile phone and gold chain by two men and their unidentified accomplices near Pune Railway station on Monday night. Police have detained two suspects in the case.

The incident took place around 8.30 pm on the road outside the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Government Railway Police (GRP), near Pune Railway station, according to the complaint filed at Bundgarden police station.

The complainant, identified as Akshay Mahadev Bombale, is a police constable attached to the GRP. He was on his way home when he encountered the accused, identified as Vicky Patro and Rocky Patro, along with two unidentified persons.