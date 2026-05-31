One-year-old girl kidnapped from Pune railway station area rescued within 16 hours, 3 detained

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9.15 pm on Saturday near Datta Mandir in the Pune railway station area. (File Photo)

A one-ear old girl who was abducted from the Pune railway station area on Saturday night was rescued safely within 16 hours from Daund following a joint operation of the Pune City Crime Branch and the Bundgarden police.

Three suspects, including a woman, were detained and the police said they were probing whether trafficking was the motive behind abduction.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9.15 pm on Saturday near Datta Mandir in the Pune railway station area.

The family were sleeping in an open space along with their one-year-old daughter when unidentified persons kidnapped the child. After realising that the child was missing, the family rushed to the Bundgarden police station.