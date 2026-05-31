One-year-old girl kidnapped from Pune railway station area rescued within 16 hours, 3 detained

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A one-ear old girl who was abducted from the Pune railway station area on Saturday night was rescued safely within 16 hours from Daund following a joint operation of the Pune City Crime Branch and the Bundgarden police.
Three suspects, including a woman, were detained and the police said they were probing whether trafficking was the motive behind abduction.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 9.15 pm on Saturday near Datta Mandir in the Pune railway station area.
The family were sleeping in an open space along with their one-year-old daughter when unidentified persons kidnapped the child. After realising that the child was missing, the family rushed to the Bundgarden police station.
A case of kidnapping was registered at Bundgarden police station.T eams from the Crime Branch and Bundgarden police launched a joint investigation.
Investigators examined more than 65 CCTV cameras from the railway station premises and surrounding areas.
During the scrutiny of footage, police zeroed in on woman and man suspected to have kidnapped the girl. The suspects were seen carrying the abducted child and boarding the Panvel–Nanded–Panvel train from Platform 4 at Pune railway station.
Police immediately alerted personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), local police stations and local crime branch units at every railway station on the route towards Nanded.
During the search operation at railway stations along the route, police tracked down the suspects in the Daund railway station area. After being questioned, the suspects allegedly confessed to the crime and handed over the abducted child, who was found safe and unharmed, a senior police officer said.
The police detained three suspects who were brought to Pune city for further investigation. The rescued child has been reunited with the police team and is safe.
“The kidnappers are completely unrelated to the child’s family. We are investigating the reason behind the abduction and we are prima facie looking at trafficking as the motive,” a senior police officer said.